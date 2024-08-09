Canada's modernized Feeds Regulations, 2024 aim to enhance safety standards for food and animal feed while supporting Canadian producers. The regulations were published in the Canada Gazette Part II on July 3, 2024, and include updated requirements that improve the safety of livestock feed and align with international best practices illustrating Canada's commitment to maintaining market access. These changes are long overdue as the last updates to the Feeds Regulations were in 1983. Farmers and feed businesses should stay informed about these changes, especially if they engage in on-farm feed preparation.

Timing and Key Considerations

Labelling Rules: Immediate effect as of July 3, 2024, with a one-year transition period for industry compliance

Product Name: The label must clearly identify the product and its intended use.

Ingredients List: The label should list all ingredients in descending order of weight. If any allergens are present, they must be clearly indicated.

Guaranteed Analysis: This section provides information on nutrient content (protein, fat, fiber, etc.). It's typically expressed as a percentage.

Feeding Directions: Clear instructions on how to use the feed, including recommended daily amounts for different animals.

Manufacturer Information: Name and address of the manufacturer or distributor.

Preventive Control Plans (PCPs): Effective from June 17, 2025

PCPs will need to include a hazard analysis, preventive controls for livestock feed establishments and other relevant regulatory requirements.

Feed businesses will require a PCP if they manufacture, store, package, label, sell or export a feed. CFIA will be involved in implementing and enforcing PCPs.

Licensing Requirements and New Regulated Species: Effective from December 17, 2025

Small farms engaged in activities like feed ingredient manufacturing, mixed feed production or retailing may require a license.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will verify compliance through inspections and surveillance.

Non-compliance can result in enforcement actions.

Farmers and feed businesses should familiarize themselves with the new regulations, pay attention to licensing requirements, labelling rules and ingredient standards. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will provide guidance and support during this transition.

The full regulations are available on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.