Israel Arrests Crypto Traders Over Unreported Gains: What Canadian Crypto Investors Should Know About CRA Criminal Tax Prosecution

If you hold unreported cryptocurrency gains and you have been telling yourself that the tax authority cannot see a wallet, the arrests reported out of Israel in October 2026 are the clearest available answer.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Overview: Crypto Tax Evasion Arrests In Israel And What They Signal For Canadian Crypto Investors

If you hold unreported cryptocurrency gains and you have been telling yourself that the tax authority cannot see a wallet, the arrests reported out of Israel in October 2026 are the clearest available answer. The Israel Tax Authority and the Lahav 433 economic crimes unit arrested two separate individuals on suspicion of concealing cryptocurrency trading income, in cases built by a dedicated cryptocurrency department inside the tax authority's investigations intelligence headquarters.

One suspect was held in custody while the Haifa Magistrate's Court extended his detention; the other, an Ashdod businessman alleged to have concealed roughly US$13 million of trading income, was released only on a personal undertaking of NIS 500,000 (about US$164,000), a NIS 200,000 (about US$66,000) third party guarantee, a NIS 50,000 (about US$16,000) cash deposit, surrender of his passport, and a six month ban on leaving the country.

This is not the first time Israeli enforcement has carried a lesson for Canadian taxpayers. The firm examined the point once before in Canadian Tax Liability for Unreported NFT-Sourced Income: Israel's Prosecution of Holy Rock NFT Creators, which addressed how unreported NFT income is characterized and taxed in Canada. The present article takes up the other half of the problem, which is the machinery by which the CRA finds the income in the first place and what happens once it does.

What makes the cases instructive for Canadian taxpayers is not the foreign procedure. It is the evidence trail. Investigators in the Ashdod case obtained identification documents from a cryptocurrency exchange linking the suspect to an account that traded from 2019 to 2021, then traced transfers through a chain of wallets he controlled, then seized computer materials at his home that revealed a further wallet address. Every one of those investigative steps has a direct Canadian equivalent, and the Canada Revenue Agency has already used each of them.

This article explains how a Canadian cryptocurrency tax file moves from a civil CRA crypto tax audit to a criminal tax investigation, what section 239 of the Income Tax Act actually exposes a taxpayer to, how the CRA obtains exchange records without knowing a taxpayer's name, and what a Canadian crypto investor with unreported gains should do before the window closes.

Background: How The Israeli Cases Were Built, And Why The CRA Toolkit Is The Same in Canada

Israel and Canada arrived at the same enforcement posture from different starting points, but they are using an almost identical set of instruments: exchange know-your-customer records, blockchain tracing, search and seizure of devices, and asset restraint.

The Israeli voluntary disclosure procedure sits alongside this enforcement activity. Israel removed the anonymous track from its procedure and introduced a fast green track letting crypto holders disclose without assessment hearings, with assessment officials able to approve digital-asset profits up to NIS 5 million before higher approval is needed. Israel is therefore prosecuting and inviting disclosure at the same time, which is the same two-track posture Canada runs through the Voluntary Disclosures Program. The Israeli investigations relied on identification material supplied by a cryptocurrency exchange, on chain analysis of transfers through intermediate wallets, and on physical searches that produced hardware, foreign currency, and a luxury vehicle registered in a third party's name. The Canadian counterparts are as follows.

The CRA operates a specialized cryptocurrency section within its audit and compliance organization, and it has twice obtained Federal Court authorization for an unnamed persons requirement against a Canadian crypto business: against Coinsquare in 2020, with the order issued on March 19, 2021 in Federal Court docket T-1114-20, and against Dapper Labs in September 2025, where the CRA's initial request covering roughly 18,000 users was negotiated down to about 2,500. An unnamed persons requirement is granted under subsection 231.2(3) of the Income Tax Act and subsection 289(3) of the Excise Tax Act, and it compels a platform to hand over customer lists, know-your-customer reports, deposit addresses, funding methods, trading activity, and timestamps for an ascertainable group of users. The Coinsquare order reached accounts with a value of $20,000 or more. No individual taxpayer in that cohort was personally suspected of anything. Membership in the category was enough.

What followed shows why that matters: by mid-2024 the National Post reported the CRA had roughly 400 ongoing crypto audits and examinations flowing from the Coinsquare data, including 125 intent-to-audit letters to taxpayers believed to have unreported Coinsquare trading income. A single order produced hundreds of files.

The dividing line between a requirement that needs judicial authorization and one that does not was clarified in Canada (National Revenue) v Zeifmans LLP, 2026 FCA 147: if a requirement seeks information about unnamed persons only to verify the compliance of the named persons already under tax audit, no authorization is needed, but if any purpose of the requirement is to verify the compliance of the unnamed persons themselves, prior judicial authorization is required. The Court of Appeal also held that a third party who has already challenged a requirement by judicial review cannot relitigate its validity when the CRA later seeks a compliance order, so a platform served with a requirement must choose its moment and challenge once.

The limits run the other way too. In Canada (National Revenue) v Shopify Inc., 2025 FC 968 the Federal Court refused the CRA's authorization application outright, holding that even where the statutory criteria are met the Court retains discretion to deny or narrow a requirement. The request there covered every Canadian-resident merchant on the platform, and Shopify's unchallenged evidence was that compliance would take one employee eight working years. The Court found the request disproportionate, noted that the CRA cannot demand data a business does not collect or hold, and awarded Shopify $45,000 in costs. A crypto exchange or NFT platform served with a sweeping requirement is therefore not without recourse, and the Coinsquare and Dapper Labs negotiations show the same point in a softer form.

Those court orders are the pre-CARF position. Under the proposals creating Part XXI of the Income Tax Act, Canada's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework moves the CRA from asking a court for a category of users to receiving annual returns on every reportable user as a matter of routine, with automatic exchange of that data with partner jurisdictions. The framework was first set out in draft legislative proposals released by the Department of Finance on August 15, 2025, which applied Part XXI from the 2026 calendar year. Updated CARF amendments were then carried into Bill C-31, the Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 2, tabled in the House of Commons on May 6, 2026, which applies Part XXI to the 2027 and later calendar years. On that footing 2026 is a preparation and transition year, 2027 is the first Canadian reporting period, and 2028 is the first filing year. Part XXI comes into force on Royal Assent of Bill C-31, which the bill had not received as at October 12, 2026, when it was before the House Standing Committee on Finance. Commentary published before May 2026, including some still circulating, states the earlier 2026 and 2027 dates taken from the August 2025 draft; that is a superseded timeline rather than a competing view.

Either way, the practical point for a Canadian investor is identical: the reporting is coming, it is retrospective in effect because it exposes historic positions that remain assessable, and it will be shared across borders.

Canada also has the tool Israel used to immobilize assets. Under section 225.2 of the Income Tax Act the CRA can seek a jeopardy order to collect before the ordinary collection restrictions of section 225.1 lift, and proceeds of crime and money laundering provisions sit alongside the tax offences, exactly as the Israeli cases combine tax and money laundering counts.

"Every Canadian crypto investor who assumes the blockchain is a hiding place has the causation backwards. The ledger is permanent and public; what used to be missing was the name attached to the wallet, and both the Coinsquare and Dapper Labs orders, and now CARF, exist to supply precisely that. A taxpayer who waits for the CRA to make the connection has traded a voluntary disclosure for a criminal tax investigation." - David J. Rotfleisch, Canadian tax lawyer and CPA

Key Issues and Findings: Section 239 Criminal Tax Prosecution In Canada

The offence provisions

Criminal tax liability in Canada is set out in sections 238 and 239 of the Income Tax Act, with parallel provisions in section 327 of the Excise Tax Act for GST/HST and section 380 of the Criminal Code for fraud. Subsection 239(1) covers making false or deceptive statements in a return, destroying or falsifying books and records, wilfully evading compliance, and conspiring to do any of those things. On summary conviction the fine runs from 50 percent to 200 percent of the tax sought to be evaded, together with imprisonment of up to two years. Subsection 239(2) permits prosecution by indictment, in which case the fine is 100 percent to 200 percent of the tax evaded and imprisonment of up to five years. Where the conduct is prosecuted as Criminal Code fraud exceeding $5,000, the maximum rises to 14 years. These criminal consequences sit on top of the civil tax liability, gross negligence penalties under subsection 163(2), and compounding interest.

The mental element matters. In R v Klundert, 2004 CanLII 21268 (ON CA), (2004) 242 D.L.R. (4th) 644, the Ontario Court of Appeal located the fault element of the offence in the word "wilfully" in paragraph 239(1)(d), and required proof of an act that evades or attempts to evade payment of tax actually owed. The Court broke the fault element into two components: the accused must know that tax is owing under the Act, and must intend to avoid, or to attempt to avoid, paying it. Intention is made out where avoidance is the purpose, or where the accused knows the course of conduct will lead to it. Carelessness, a misunderstanding of whether crypto trading produces business income or capital gains, or reliance on bad advice is not the same thing as wilful crypto tax evasion, and that distinction is frequently where a crypto file is won or lost. The two components also explain why characterization disputes rarely become prosecutions: a taxpayer who reported his gains as capital when the CRA says they were business income has not hidden anything, and the first component is hard to make out against him.

The civil to criminal crossover and the Jarvis line

The CRA's Criminal Investigations Program is separate from its tax audit function, and completed investigations are referred to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, which decides independently whether to prosecute. The constitutional dividing line comes from R v Jarvis, 2002 SCC 73, [2002] 3 S.C.R. 757: once the predominant purpose of an inquiry becomes the determination of penal liability rather than the assessment of tax, the CRA's statutory audit compulsion powers can no longer be used, and Charter protections engage. A Canadian crypto investor who keeps answering an auditor's questionnaire after the file has quietly crossed that line is producing evidence for a prosecution.

This is the single largest practical difference between the Israeli procedure described in the news reports and the Canadian one. In Israel, the arrest and judicial detention hearing announce the criminal phase unmistakably. In Canada, there is no such announcement. The transition is often invisible to the taxpayer and is detectable only from the behaviour of the file: a change of personnel, questions directed at intent rather than quantum, a request for devices, or a pause in the tax audit.

"The moment that matters in a Canadian crypto file is invisible. In Israel the suspect learns the inquiry has turned penal when the handcuffs come out. In Canada, a taxpayer can still be politely answering a tax auditor's questionnaire weeks after the file has crossed the Jarvis line, manufacturing the Crown's evidence at his own expense." - David J. Rotfleisch, Canadian tax lawyer and CPA

One asymmetry must be stated plainly, because it cuts against the easy reading of the Israeli arrests. Israel is laying charges; Canada, so far, is not. As reported by The Canadian Press on December 7, 2025, drawing on a CRA statement and on affidavit evidence filed in the Dapper Labs proceeding in September 2025, the CRA's cryptoasset compliance program ran 35 auditors across more than 230 files and had recovered over $100 million in the three years to that date, while five criminal investigations with a digital-asset component were opened between 2020 and the first quarter of 2025, four of them still ongoing as of March 2025, and no criminal charges were laid in that period. The CRA attributes the gap to the length and complexity of digital-asset investigations. The CRA has published no updated cryptoasset enforcement statistics since that December 2025 release, so these remain the most current figures available as at October 2026 and should be re-checked before this article is refreshed. The same material records that roughly 40 percent of Canadian taxpayers using cryptoasset platforms have either not filed on time or are assessed as high risk for non-compliance. The practical consequence for a Canadian crypto investor is that the realistic exposure today is a civil tax reassessment with arrears interest and gross negligence penalties, proved on a balance of probabilities, rather than a prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt. That is a lower bar for the CRA, not a reprieve for the taxpayer, and it does not remove the criminal referral risk where the non-compliance looks deliberate or the amounts are large.

Where the records come from

A Canadian crypto investor's exposure is built from the same three sources that produced the Israeli cases. Exchange records reach the CRA through unnamed persons requirements, through requirements for information under subsection 231.2(1), through FINTRAC reporting of large virtual currency transactions, and, prospectively, through CARF. On-chain analysis connects a known deposit address to the rest of a wallet cluster, which is why a single identified exchange account tends to unravel an entire trading history. That analysis is not done by hand. The CRA uses commercial blockchain forensic software of the kind developed by Chainalysis, TRM Labs and Elliptic, the same tools used by regulators and law enforcement agencies internationally. These tools do not break any encryption. They read the public ledger and combine it with external identifying information, then apply wallet clustering and behavioural analysis, which infers common control of several addresses from transaction timing, transaction size, repeated transfer patterns, exchange deposit behaviour and recurring sequencing. The practical effect is that moving assets between wallets after the fact does not sever the trail. The CRA also applies automated risk scoring and artificial intelligence to flag files, comparing reported income against blockchain activity and exchange disclosures to select taxpayers for review, which is why a taxpayer can be selected without any human having looked at him first. Use of a mixer or coin-join is no answer either, and may itself read as an indicator of concealment. Device seizure then supplies the private keys, the spreadsheets and the correspondence. The warrant comes under section 231.3 of the Income Tax Act or section 487 of the Criminal Code, is executed by CRA investigators with police assistance, and in practice covers home and business premises and the accountant's offices. Computers and digital storage devices are seized along with paper records, and they are often held for weeks or months. The accountant's entire file goes with them, because it carries no privilege. Separately, a taxpayer who simply refuses to comply with a requirement for information faces prosecution under section 238 of the Income Tax Act or subsection 326(1) of the Excise Tax Act, with a fine of not less than $1,000 and not more than $25,000, or that fine plus imprisonment of up to 12 months, so stonewalling is itself an offence rather than a strategy.

Voluntary disclosure as the only reliable relief tactic

The CRA's Voluntary Disclosures Program, administered under Information Circular IC00-1R7, substantially revised with effect from October 1, 2025, remains the one mechanism that removes criminal prosecution exposure for the matters disclosed, along with gross negligence penalties and partial interest relief. Several features of IC00-1R7 bear directly on crypto files, and the CRA's June 18, 2026 national webcast with STEP Canada sharpened them. The six, ten and four year documentation periods are minima rather than a ceiling, so a taxpayer must disclose the true extent of non-compliance and the CRA retains full tax audit power over any year left out. Voluntariness is assessed issue by issue rather than file wide, so a tax audit on an unrelated matter does not automatically disqualify a crypto disclosure. A routine system generated notice will not usually destroy voluntariness outright, but it will likely push the application into the prompted category. The two tracks now carry precise numbers: an accepted unprompted disclosure receives 100 percent cancellation of penalties and 75 percent interest relief, while an accepted prompted disclosure receives up to 100 percent penalty relief at the CRA's discretion and 25 percent interest relief. Both tracks give protection from criminal prosecution for the matters disclosed. Across several years of unreported crypto gains the gap between 75 and 25 percent interest relief, and between relief as of right and relief at discretion, is the whole difference.

One point deserves emphasis because the CRA presents it as a neutral service. The firm's position is that the Pre-Disclosure Discussion process should not be used under any circumstances. It creates a record of CRA contact without securing any binding protection and without fixing an Effective Date of Disclosure, which is the only date that matters when the question is whether a taxpayer got in first.

Practical Implications For Canadian Crypto Investors

The Israeli cases are a timing lesson rather than a foreign law lesson. In each one, the trading predated the enforcement by several years. The Ashdod suspect is alleged to have traded from 2019 through 2021 and faces investigation in 2026. Canadian investors who traded through the 2020 and 2021 cycle, or through the 2024 and 2025 cycle, and who reported nothing, are sitting in the same interval.

Several consequences follow for a Canadian taxpayer.

Reassessment is not limited to the normal reassessment period, which under subsection 152(3.1) runs three years from the original notice of assessment for most taxpayers and four years for mutual funds and corporations that are not Canadian-controlled private corporations. Where a return contains a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, wilful default, or fraud, subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i) opens the year indefinitely. Unreported crypto gains are, by definition, that kind of misrepresentation.

Foreign held crypto can trigger a separate T1135 foreign income verification statement obligation, and the failure to file that form is an independent penalty exposure that must be built into any disclosure.

Characterization is not optional. Whether a given pattern of trading produces business income taxed in full or capital gains taxed at one half materially changes the quantum of tax sought to be evaded, which in turn drives both the gross negligence penalty and the section 239 fine range.

Identification does not equal accusation, but it does equal a file. In both the Coinsquare and Dapper Labs matters the platform was accused of nothing, and the CRA's opening request was negotiated down substantially before the order issued, from Dapper Labs' top 18,000 users to roughly 2,500. Every name the CRA obtains becomes a civil tax audit file.

Asset restraint is available in Canada. A jeopardy order under section 225.2 is obtained ex parte, without notice to the taxpayer, and lets the CRA garnishee accounts and seize property before the dispute is resolved. The CRA must show reasonable grounds to believe the taxpayer would waste, liquidate or transfer assets beyond its reach; mere suspicion will not do. The taxpayer has 30 days from notice of the authorization to apply to the Federal Court for review, and the order stays in force meanwhile. In Canada (National Revenue) v. Ne'eman Foundation Canada, 2024 FC 1932 the order was granted on evidence of outbound transfers, depleting balances, no Canadian property and transfers of assets during the tax audit process, which is close to the asset picture described in the Israeli files. This is the functional equivalent of the seizures reported in the Israeli searches.

An accountant cannot protect the file. Communications with an accountant carry no privilege in Canada. Only a Canadian tax lawyer's communications attract solicitor client privilege, and in a file with criminal exposure that distinction is the whole ball game. Where an accountant is needed for the computations, the engagement should run through the lawyer.

"A voluntary disclosure is the only product in Canadian tax law whose entire value is destroyed by waiting. Once CARF reporting lands on the CRA's desk, the taxpayer who has not filed is no longer choosing between disclosure and silence; he is choosing between a reassessment and a prosecution." - David J. Rotfleisch, Canadian tax lawyer and CPA

Takeaway: Unreported Crypto Gains Are A Closing Window, Not A Permanent Hiding Place

The two Israeli arrests show what the end of the process looks like when a taxpayer with unreported cryptocurrency income waits for the tax authority to arrive: custody or restrictive bail, seized devices and vehicles, a frozen passport, and a criminal file built from the taxpayer's own exchange records. Canada's CRA holds every equivalent power, has used court authorized unnamed persons requirements against Canadian crypto businesses twice, and will begin receiving routine CARF reporting on crypto-asset service providers under the proposed Part XXI of the Income Tax Act.

The practical conclusion is narrow and unsentimental. Before the CRA makes contact, a Canadian taxpayer with unreported crypto income has access to the Voluntary Disclosures Program and can eliminate criminal prosecution exposure for the matters disclosed. After the CRA makes contact, that option is generally gone and the taxpayer is left arguing about wilfulness under Klundert and about the predominant purpose of the inquiry under Jarvis. The entire value of the remedy lies in being early, and the arrival of CARF reporting is the deadline that the legislation has now effectively set.

Pro Tax Tips: Protecting Yourself Before The CRA Connects The Wallet To Your Name

Start by reconstructing the complete trading history rather than the convenient part of it. The most common reason a crypto voluntary disclosure fails is incompleteness, and the documentation periods in IC00-1R7 are a floor rather than a limit, so a disclosure that stops at six years while the trading began earlier invites the CRA to tax audit the uncovered years with full powers intact. Pull every exchange export, every wallet address ever controlled, and every fiat on-ramp and off-ramp, and expect gaps from defunct platforms to require reconstruction from bank records and blockchain data.

Retain a Canadian cryptocurrency tax lawyer before anything is filed and before any CRA correspondence is answered. Privilege is the reason. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can retain the accountant needed for the computations so that the working papers sit inside privilege rather than outside it, which matters enormously if the file later turns criminal. If the CRA has already written, read the letter for what it is: a generic system generated notice usually leaves voluntariness intact but pushes the disclosure into the prompted relief tier, whereas a letter identifying crypto activity specifically may close the door altogether, and the difference is a legal assessment rather than a reading comprehension exercise.

Keep a second copy of the records somewhere a search cannot reach. Where the firm is retained before a search warrant is executed, standard advice is to copy critical business records and computer files and store them securely offsite. For a crypto file that means exchange exports, wallet address lists and reconciliation spreadsheets, because the devices holding them are precisely what a warrant takes, and they can be held for weeks or months. A taxpayer who loses access to his own working papers at the moment he needs to instruct a lawyer is in a far worse position than one who kept a copy. This is a precaution, not concealment: the originals go to the CRA either way.

Do not use the Pre-Disclosure Discussion process. It gives the CRA a record of contact and gives the taxpayer nothing binding in return, and it does not secure the Effective Date of Disclosure that establishes priority. File the disclosure properly instead.

Finally, treat the characterization question as part of the disclosure rather than an afterthought. A high frequency trading pattern reported as capital gains is a misrepresentation that the CRA can and does reassess, and a legal opinion on whether the activity produces business income or capital gains, obtained before filing, both improves the accuracy of the disclosure and demonstrates the good faith that matters if wilfulness is ever in issue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the CRA actually trace my cryptocurrency wallet?

Yes, once a wallet touches a regulated point of contact. Exchange know-your-customer records, bank funded deposits, crypto ATMs, and payment processors all tie a real identity to a deposit address, and chain analysis then expands outward from that address to the connected wallet cluster. The Federal Court orders against Coinsquare and Dapper Labs exist precisely to supply the identity side of that equation. The CRA then applies commercial blockchain forensic software and automated risk scoring to expand from an identified address to the wallet cluster behind it.

Is unreported cryptocurrency income a criminal offence in Canada?

It can be. Wilfully evading tax or making false statements in a return is an offence under subsection 239(1) of the Income Tax Act. Whether a given file becomes criminal turns on wilfulness, on quantum, and on indicators such as concealment, falsified records, and the use of nominee accounts.

What is the maximum sentence for crypto tax evasion in Canada?

Prosecution on summary conviction under subsection 239(1) carries a fine of 50 percent to 200 percent of the tax evaded plus imprisonment of up to two years. Prosecution by indictment under subsection 239(2) carries a fine of 100 percent to 200 percent plus imprisonment of up to five years. Criminal Code fraud over $5,000 carries up to 14 years.

How is tax evasion different from a gross negligence penalty?

A gross negligence penalty under subsection 163(2) is a civil penalty assessed by the CRA, calculated at 50 percent of the understated tax, and the CRA bears the burden of establishing it. Tax evasion is a criminal charge prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt of wilful conduct. The same facts can give rise to both.

What is an unnamed persons requirement?

It is a Federal Court authorized order under subsection 231.2(3) of the Income Tax Act compelling a third party, such as a crypto exchange, to produce records on an ascertainable group of unidentified customers in order to verify tax compliance. The CRA has obtained one against Coinsquare in 2020, with the order issued March 19, 2021, and against Dapper Labs in September 2025. No individual within the group needs to be suspected of anything.

When does CARF reporting start in Canada?

Under the draft legislative proposals creating Part XXI of the Income Tax Act, firm analysis places the first Canadian reporting period at the 2027 calendar year with the first information return due before May 2, 2028. Other published commentary describes a 2026 reporting period with first returns in 2027, reflecting changes between successive drafts. The legislative text as finally enacted governs, and the timetable should be confirmed before any filing decision is made in reliance on it.

Can I still use the Voluntary Disclosures Program if the CRA has already written to me?

Possibly. Voluntariness is assessed issue by issue rather than across the whole file, so a tax audit on an unrelated matter does not automatically disqualify a crypto disclosure. A routine system generated notice will not usually destroy voluntariness outright, but it will likely cause the disclosure to be treated as prompted, which reduces the relief available. A letter that identifies the crypto activity itself is a different matter and requires legal assessment immediately.

Should I use the CRA's Pre-Disclosure Discussion process first?

No. It creates a record of contact with the CRA without securing any binding protection and without establishing an Effective Date of Disclosure. The better course is to prepare the disclosure properly and file it.

How many years do I have to disclose?

The documentation periods in IC00-1R7 are minima, not a ceiling. A taxpayer must disclose the true extent of the non-compliance, and the CRA retains full tax audit authority over any year excluded from the disclosure. For a crypto trader who began before the minimum period, that means going back to the beginning of the activity.

Does my accountant's advice protect me?

No. Communications with an accountant are not privileged in Canada and are obtainable by the CRA. Only communications with a Canadian tax lawyer attract solicitor client privilege, which subsection 232(1) of the Income Tax Act defines for its own purposes. The point was put beyond argument in Minister of National Revenue v KPMG Canada LLP, T-139-26, decided by the Federal Court on June 12, 2026. The CRA issued a requirement for information to KPMG under subsection 231.2(1) for documents relating to services provided to taxpayers under tax audit; KPMG resisted on a privilege claim asserted on behalf of its clients and filed a log of more than 900 documents. The Court granted a compliance order under section 231.7. Tax planning documents, correspondence and analyses prepared by an accounting firm are not cloaked in privilege merely because a professional firm prepared them, and a bare privilege log, however voluminous, does not establish privilege: it must be proved, not asserted. There is one route by which an accountant's work becomes privileged: where the accountant acts as the client's agent for the purpose of obtaining legal advice, having been retained by the Canadian tax lawyer rather than by the client directly. The direction of the retainer is what matters. The privilege umbrella extends downward from the lawyer to professionals the lawyer engages; it does not extend sideways to an accountant the client retained independently, even where a lawyer is also acting. A taxpayer who retains his accountant first and his lawyer afterwards, running the two engagements in parallel, has no privilege over the accountant's file. On a crypto file, where the reconstruction work is largely accounting, that ordering decides whether the working papers are protected.

Can the CRA reassess tax years that are otherwise statute-barred?

Yes, where the return contains a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, wilful default, or fraud. Subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i) opens those years without limitation, and unreported crypto gains will generally meet that description.

Do I have to report cryptocurrency held on a foreign exchange?

Crypto held outside Canada can trigger a T1135 foreign income verification statement obligation where the total cost amount of specified foreign property exceeds $100,000 in Canadian currency at any time in the year. Two points catch crypto holders out. The test is cost, meaning adjusted cost base, not fair market value, so a wallet that has appreciated sharply may still sit below the threshold while a large recent purchase sits above it; and the threshold is measured at any time during the year, not at year end. The penalties are strict, applying even to an innocent failure: $25 per day to a maximum of $2,500, rising to $500 per month for up to 24 months where the conduct amounts to gross negligence, and to $1,000 per month after a CRA demand to file. Situs decides the question for crypto. In Technical Interpretation 2014-0561061E5 the CRA treated cryptocurrency as funds or intangible property, so holdings on a foreign exchange or with a foreign custodian will generally be specified foreign property, while holdings in a private wallet or on a Canadian exchange may well not be. A taxpayer who moved coins from a Canadian platform to an offshore one may therefore have acquired a filing obligation without doing anything he would describe as foreign investing. An omitted T1135 is a frequent defect in crypto disclosures.

Can the CRA freeze my assets before the dispute is decided?

Yes. A jeopardy order under section 225.2 of the Income Tax Act permits the CRA to take collection action before the ordinary restrictions of section 225.1 lift where collection would otherwise be jeopardized. This is the Canadian analogue of the asset seizures reported in the Israeli investigations.

What should I do first if I have unreported crypto gains?

Retain a Canadian tax lawyer and say nothing to the CRA until the position has been assessed. The disclosure analysis, the characterization analysis, and the privilege structure all need to be settled before any filing is made or any CRA correspondence is answered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.