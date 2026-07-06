You Don't Want To Bother Each Other? (Podcast)

Episode Description

Don't Bother Each Other?

Why Advisors and Clients Avoid Talking (and Why this is a BIG Problem)

In this episode, Ellen Bessner and Brendan Monahan dig into one of the biggest barriers to effective financial planning: lack of communication between investors and advisors. Both sides often avoid reaching out — investors don't want to "bother" their advisor, and advisors worry about appearing intrusive. But silence can seriously harm financial outcomes, especially when life events, market conditions, or priorities shift.

Using real examples, Ellen and Brendan explain why ongoing communication is essential for managing risk, adjusting investment strategies, and supporting long-term financial prosperity. They discuss why annual check-ins aren't enough and how regular conversations help clients stay on track with their goals.

Key topics:

Why advisors hesitate to call clients — and why clients stay silent

How life changes, market changes, and company changes affect your plan

What happens when you don't update your advisor

Why annual check-ins aren't enough

How communication drives better financial decisions

How staying connected supports retirement planning, future financial planning, and wealth-building

Communication Risk: How to Bridge the Client-Advisor Gap to Protect and Grow Your Business

Contact us: ebessner@babinbessnerspry.com | www.babinbessnerspry.com

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