FSxT Connect With Leslie Byberg, Ron Morrow And Donna Kinoshita (Video)

On October 7, Gowling WLG's FSxT Group hosted an insightful installment of FSxT Connect: Regulatory Pulse, designed to foster dialogue with the regulators shaping Canada's financial services and technology landscape. In this exclusive session, Leslie Byberg of the Ontario Securities Commission, Ron Morrow of the Bank of Canada, and Donna Kinoshita of Payments Canada shared their perspectives on pivotal changes affecting the industry.

Watch the on-demand webinar to hear firsthand insights from these influential voices as they delve into the regulatory priorities and emerging trends at the intersection of financial services and technology.

