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20 October 2026

Teva And Samsung Bioepis Add Up To Six Biosimilar Candidates To Partnership

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Samsung Bioepis have expanded their biosimilar partnership to include up to six new biosimilar candidates. Two confirmed candidates are SB41, referencing AstraZeneca's FASENRA (benralizumab) for eosinophilic asthma, and SB44, referencing Novartis's ILARIS (canakinumab) for systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis and other inflammatory conditions.
Canada Finance and Banking
Darlene Staines

On October 1, 2026, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Teva”) and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. (“Samsung Bioepis”) announced a new global license, development, and commercialization agreement for up to six potential biosimilar candidates. As with the companies’ previous collaborations, Samsung Bioepis will be responsible for development, regulatory registration, and manufacturing, while Teva will be responsible for commercialization in the global markets, including United States, Europe, and Canada.

Two of the six potential biosimilar candidates have been confirmed. One is SB41, a biosimilar referencing AstraZeneca’s FASENRA® (benralizumab), a monoclonal antibody that targets the alpha chain of the interleukin-5 receptor and is indicated for the treatment of eosinophilic asthma. The other is SB44, a biosimilar referencing Novartis’s ILARIS® (canakinumab), a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-1β and is indicated for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Still’s Disease, periodic fever syndromes, and gout flares.

Teva and Samsung Bioepis have entered into biosimilar collaborations twice before. In January 2025, the two companies entered into an agreement to develop and commercialize EPYSQLI® (eculizumab-aagh) in the United States. EPYSQLI®, a biosimilar referencing Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ SOLIRIS®, was launched in the U.S. in April 2025 and is indicated for the treatment of three compliment-mediated autoimmune disorders. In July 2026, the companies entered into a license and commercialization agreement for OPUVIZ® (aflibercept-yszy) in Canada. OPUVIZ® is a biosimilar referencing Regeneron’s EYLEA® that is approved by Health Canada for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration and other eye conditions.

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Darlene Staines
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