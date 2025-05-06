BTC Series: What Are The Common Mistakes That Clients Should Avoid In Their Family Case? (Video)

Raha Seyed Ali, Family Lawyer, answers the question: What are the common mistakes that clients should avoid in their family case?

That is a great question. One example is when they ignore or delay financial disclosure, or they disregard court orders and agreements. Another example is when they let their emotion drive their decisions. And final example is when they talk to their children about their legal matter and involve them in their conflict. These are the examples that can be very detrimental to their case in their family law matter.

