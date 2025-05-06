ARTICLE
6 May 2025

BTC Series: What Are The Common Mistakes That Clients Should Avoid In Their Family Case? (Video)

WG
Watson Goepel LLP

Contributor

Watson Goepel LLP logo
Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a full-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Indigenous, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, and Personal Injury Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.
Explore Firm Details
That is a great question. One example is when they ignore or delay financial disclosure, or they disregard court orders and agreements. Another example is when they let their emotion drive their decisions...
Canada Family and Matrimonial
Raha Seyed Ali
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Raha Seyed Ali, Family Lawyer, answers the question: What are the common mistakes that clients should avoid in their family case?

That is a great question. One example is when they ignore or delay financial disclosure, or they disregard court orders and agreements. Another example is when they let their emotion drive their decisions. And final example is when they talk to their children about their legal matter and involve them in their conflict. These are the examples that can be very detrimental to their case in their family law matter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Raha Seyed Ali
Raha Seyed Ali
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More