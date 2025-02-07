BTC Series: How Do You Bring Up A Prenuptial Or Cohabitation Agreement With Your Partner Or Fiancé? (Video)

Raha Seyed Ali, Family Lawyer, answers the question: how do you bring up a Prenuptial or Cohabitation Agreement with your partner or fiancé?

I'm often asked, how do you initiate the conversation with your partner or your fiancé about a cohabitation agreement or prenuptial agreement? I understand that this conversation can be very uncomfortable. But the analogy I recommend to clients to use is, for example, when you purchase a house, you insure it. You're not hoping that it gets flooded, but if it does, you have protection. Divorce separation can come with a flood of emotions. And if you and your partner have an agreement in place, you can avoid spending significant legal fees in a long court battle. Hope this helps.

