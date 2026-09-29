The New Cost Of Environmental Non-Compliance In Québec: $300,000 Per Day

If your manufacturing plant discharges contaminants into the environment for 10 days, the minimum fine is no longer $300,000. It is now $3,000,000. If the offence is repeated, the amount is three times as high. And this is not a theoretical maximum; it is a minimum.

Since August 13, 2026, amendments made to the Environment Quality Act (EQA) and the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact (Regulation) have increased tenfold the minimum penal fines for certain offences committed by industrial corporations covered by the Regulation. The message from lawmakers is clear: tolerance for breaches of environmental laws in heavy industry is over.

Below, we explain what the changes are in practical terms, whether your business is affected, and, most importantly, what you need to do now.

Key Takeaways

Fines increase tenfold. Minimum penal fines for corporations carrying on designated industrial operations have increased tenfold (up to $300,000 per day for discharging contaminants).

Minimum penal fines for corporations carrying on designated industrial operations have increased tenfold (up to $300,000 per day for discharging contaminants). Repeat offences. Fines double for the first repeat offence and triple for subsequent offences, up to $900,000 per day.

Fines double for the first repeat offence and triple for subsequent offences, up to $900,000 per day. Corporations only. Individuals are not subject to the increase, but directors and officers face double the fines.

Individuals are not subject to the increase, but directors and officers face double the fines. Immediate effect. These amendments have been in force since August 13, 2026 and apply to nine categories of industrial activities.

Act Now: Four Priority Measures

In light of this significant increase in penalties, the following concrete steps should be taken without delay:

Check whether your business is affected. Consult the list of nine designated categories of activity (below). If you operate an aluminum smelter, foundry, cement factory, pulp and paper mill, chemical plant or carry on any other activity listed in section 14.1 of the Regulation, the increase applies to you.

Consult the list of nine designated categories of activity (below). If you operate an aluminum smelter, foundry, cement factory, pulp and paper mill, chemical plant or carry on any other activity listed in section 14.1 of the Regulation, the increase applies to you. Review your environmental compliance programs. With minimum fines ranging from $75,000 to $300,000 per day, a robust compliance program is no longer just a "nice-to-have." It is insurance against considerable financial losses. Assess your discharge monitoring protocols, your early-warning systems and your incident-response plans.

With minimum fines ranging from $75,000 to $300,000 per day, a robust compliance program is no longer just a "nice-to-have." It is insurance against considerable financial losses. Assess your discharge monitoring protocols, your early-warning systems and your incident-response plans. Review your previous penalties. If your business has previously been issued with administrative monetary penalties (AMP), this history could serve as grounds for penal rather than merely administrative proceedings. An audit of your AMP history is essential.

If your business has previously been issued with administrative monetary penalties (AMP), this history could serve as grounds for penal rather than merely administrative proceedings. An audit of your AMP history is essential. Strengthen prevention and training. The gravity of the consequences, the foreseeability of the breach and the harm to human health or to the environment are compounding factors when determining the penalty. Train your operational teams and document your preventative efforts to significantly reduce your exposure.

Is Your Business Affected?

New section 14.1 of the Regulation sets out a list of industrial activities subject to the increase. Only corporations carrying on these activities are affected; individuals remain subject to the standard fines.

The nine designated categories of activities are as follows:

Regulated industrial establishments: aluminum smelters, mines, foundries, cement factories, steel mills, pulp and paper mills, quicklime or hydrated lime plants;

Battery production: battery cells, batteries, accumulators or electrochemical batteries (capacity ≥ 60,000 tonnes/year);

Chemical products: manufacturing chemical products (capacity ≥ 50,000 tonnes/year);

Tires: tire manufacturing (capacity ≥ 20,000 tonnes/year);

Explosives: manufacturing explosives, detonators or explosive devices;

Rare earths and radioactive elements: producing or processing from concentrates;

Lithium: producing or processing from lithium concentrates (capacity ≥ 20,000 tonnes/year);

Particleboard: manufacturing with wood-based materials (capacity ≥ 50,000 m³/year); and

Oil and gas: refineries, petrochemical plants, LPG fractionation, gas or coal processing.

The Numbers: Before And After

The table below illustrates the scale of the changes affecting corporations carrying on a designated activity. Fines are calculated on a per-day-of-infraction basis, each day being a separate infraction.

Table 1 – Minimum daily fines (corporation, designated activity)

Type of offence Before August 13, 2026 Since August 13, 2026 Factor Non-compliance with a ministerial authorization condition $7,500/day $75,000/day × 10 Activity without ministerial authorization $15,000/day $150,000/day × 10 Discharge of contaminants into the environment $30,000/day $300,000/day × 10

Table 2 – Increased fines for repeat offences

In the case of repeat offences, for example, where the same offender has previously been convicted of a similar offence, the fine is doubled (for the first repeat offence) or tripled (for a further repeat offence). Maximum prison sentences are increased to five years minus one day for any repeat offence.

Type of offence 1st offence 1st repeat offence (x2) Further repeat offences (× 3) Non-compliance with a condition $75,000/day $150,000/day $225,000/day Unauthorized activity $150,000/day $300,000/day $450,000/day Discharge of contaminants $300,000/day $600,000/day $900,000/day

Real-life scenario:

Your foundry discharges contaminants for 10 days before rectifying the situation

Before August 13, 2026: minimum fine of $30,000 × 10 days = $300,000

Since August 13, 2026: minimum fine of $300,000 × 10 days = $3,000,000

In the case of a further repeat offence: $900,000 × 10 days = $9,000,000

Implications For Your Business

A paradigm shift

Until now, enforcement of the EQA relied on two mechanisms: (i) administrative penalties, including enforcement notices, AMPs (fines imposed directly by the Ministry, comparable to a traffic fine, capped at $10,000) or orders; and (ii) penal prosecutions (a more serious legal procedure).

Before the increase in minimum fines, the financial gap between AMPs and minimum penal fines was small. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DCPP) therefore had little incentive to bring costly prosecutions when a simple AMP produced a similar financial result.

This dynamic has now been reversed. The gap between a maximum AMP ($10,000) and a minimum penal fine (up to $300,000 per day) is such that the DCPP now has at its disposal a significantly more deterrent and coercive tool to penalize environmental offences, which suggests there will be a significant increase in penal prosecutions

Beyond fines: the other consequences

Penal proceedings are not limited to fines. In the event of a conviction, a court may also order

prison sentences of up to five years minus one day in the case of a repeat offence;

environmental restoration;

the formulation of a pollution prevention plan and an emergency plan;

environmental monitoring at the offender’s expense; and

a payment into the Green Fund.

Furthermore, in the case of penal convictions for breach of environmental laws, convictions will generally be published – a significant blot on the reputation of any listed company or company with connections to institutional partners. The EQA and the Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation, CQLR c M-11.6, confer additional powers on the Minister in the event of a conviction, including the power to refuse to issue, amend or renew a ministerial authorization.

Directors’ and officers’ personal liability

Directors and officers are not immune, although the minimum amounts of fines have not changed as they relate to them. The regime still provides for fines that are double those imposed on ordinary individuals. The prescription period is five years following the offence, and two years following an inspection or investigation in cases involving false statements or hazardous materials.

What past convictions reveal

According to the Ministry of the Environment’s Registry of Convictions (Registre des déclarations de culpabilité du MELCCFP), from January 1, 2022 to September 2, 2026, the highest fine imposed was $100,000 on two occasions, although these cases did not involve any activity covered by the increase in minimum fines.

For the discharge of contaminants, the average fine imposed by the courts was $27,340, which is slightly below the minimum of $30,000. The new minimum of $300,000 will therefore bring fines for designated activities to a level roughly 11 times higher than the historical average for convictions.

For failure to comply with an authorization condition, the average was $9,133, barely above the minimum of $7,500. The new minimum of $75,000 represents an eightfold increase compared with the existing practice of the DCPP and the courts.

A national trend: parallel at the Federal level

This increase in Québec aligns with a national trend towards tougher environmental penalties. At the federal level, the Environmental Enforcement Act (2009) had already introduced minimum fines and raised the upper limits for several federal laws.

The most striking precedent remains the $196.5 million fine imposed on Volkswagen under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), under which Act minimum fines for major corporations amount to $500,000, with maximum fines of $6,000,000 ($12,000,000 for repeat offences). Similar increases apply under the Migratory Birds Convention Act and the Canada National Parks Act. The message is the same on every level: environmental fines are no longer merely symbolic.

More recently, in May 2026, ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. was ordered to pay $100 million for breaching the Fisheries Act by illegally discharging harmful substances.

Conclusion

The August 13, 2026, amendments are a major turning point in the enforcement of environmental laws in Québec. The scale of the fines, combined with the possibility of repeat offences, imprisonment and public disgrace, makes environmental compliance a key strategic issue for any industrial corporation concerned.

In this context, the Ministry of the Environment’s (MELCCFP) inspections and investigations could also intensify. Corporations concerned would be well advised to monitor these developments closely as part of their compliance efforts.