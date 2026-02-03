Reflecting Connection In The Legal Profession

The way we connect with others reflects who we are, our values, our empathy, and our professionalism.

The Challenge of Starting Out

The beginning of a legal career is often regarded as the most challenging period. As law students, articling students, and young associates, we must juggle deadlines, navigate a steep learning curve, and adapt to an environment where everything feels new.

When faced with the pressures of billable hours, complex work assignments, and a full social calendar, carving out 10 minutes to chat with a clerk or a lawyer about something unrelated to law can seem impossible.

Yet those moments of connection are not distractions; they are investments. In my short time in the legal field, I have found that community is the antidote to burnout, and that relationships are the foundation of opportunity. Soft skills are not just innate qualities; they are strategic tools that can advance your career as much, if not more, than legal experience.

The Legal Field Is Inherently Social

Law is, at its core, a relationship-driven profession. From the very beginning of your legal career, success often hinges on the connections you build.

In law school, being social isn't just about networking; it can assist greatly in your studies. Collaborating with peers can include joining study groups, sharing outlines, or learning from upper-year students who've already navigated the courses you're tackling.

During articling, collegiality becomes even more critical. Bouncing ideas off fellow students, discussing approaches to files, and sharing insights can elevate your work product and confidence. These interactions often lead to better solutions and a stronger sense of support over a demanding year.

As a lawyer, the social dimension expands beyond the walls of your firm. Soft skills come into play at every level. From interactions with clients, colleagues, judges, and members of the broader bar, every conversation, whether in the courtroom or at a professional event, shapes your reputation and opens doors.

Tangible Ways to Build Connection

Now that we have established the importance of building and sustaining connections, here are a few tangible takeaways:

Make Time for Water-cooler Conversations: We're all busy, but those 10-minute chats by the coffee machine or in the hallway are more than small talk; they're relationship-building tools. These moments create trust and familiarity, often leading to deeper conversations down the line. Bring Enthusiasm to Every Interaction: When someone says hello, meet them with genuine energy. A warm response signals that you value their presence, making others feel appreciated and more inclined to engage with you again. Create a Mini Contact File: Just as you are a complex individual with a story, so too is everyone else. Keep a mental (or physical) note of people's interests, backgrounds, and milestones. This helps you show up in conversations with presence and empathy, which has the bonus effect of making others feel seen and valued. Be Curious, Not Just Courteous: Ask questions that go beyond the surface. Instead of "How are you?" try "What's been keeping you busy lately?" or "What's something you're excited about this week?" Or reference your mini contact file and ask a relevant follow-up question to open the door to meaningful dialogue.

In a profession that demands precision and resilience, it is tempting to focus only on deadlines and deliverables. Yet connection is what sustains us.

When we take the time to build relationships, we are not simply expanding our network; we are actively expanding the resources available to us. These human connections will, in turn, help us meet deadlines and deliverables with confidence. In the end, the hearts we encounter in this profession mirror our own. As such, I encourage you to make time for those conversations and show up with presence and curiosity because connection is not a distraction from success; it is success.

