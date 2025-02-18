Legislative Update Report No. 2025-03 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, January 29, 2025:

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-1 Regulations Amending theSpecial Economic Measures (Venezuela) Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 12, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2025-8 Order 2025-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-13 Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-12 China Surtax Remission Order (2024) SOR/2025-15 United States Surtax Order (2025) SOR/2025-16 Order Repealing the United States Surtax Order (2025)

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2025-10 Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations (Pilot Project No. 23)

Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act

SOR/2025-2 Order Amending the Schedule to the Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2025-14 Order Repealing Certain Marketing Authorizations Issued Under the Food and Drugs Act SOR/2025-9 Order Amending the Supplementary Rules Respecting Nicotine Replacement Therapies Order

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-3 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2025-4 Critical Habitat of the Redside Dace (Clinostomus elongatus) Order

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 8, 2025:

Antarctic Environmental Protection Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Regulations Amending the Antarctic Environmental Protection Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:

Canada Transportation Act

Order approving the acquisition of Viterra Limited by Bunge Global SA

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27

Sections 215 to 217, 219, 221 to 223 and 225 to 228, which amend the Trademarks Act, in force April 1, 2025 (PC 2025-0075)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Significant New Activity Notice No. 21912

Publication after assessment of the substances in the 14 Terpene and Terpenoid Substances Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of supplemental material after updated draft screening assessment of melamine, CAS RN 108-78-1, specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 1, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Guidance on sampling and mitigation measures for controlling lead corrosion

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Notice of intent: Proposal to amend the regulations for precursors and designated devices under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 8, 2025:

Cannabis Act

Cannabis Fees Order: Increase to fees set out in sections 3, 4 and 5

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States as a border accommodation Grand Trunk Western Railroad Company

Income Tax Act

Voluntary de-registration

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-016

Finding — Concrete reinforcing bar

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 1, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-017

Determination — Electronic security system maintenance

Inquiry — Environmental services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 8, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Undertaking review on certain sucker rods — Decision

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Blackout Power Trading Inc.

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-018

Determinations Automotive specialty tools Laboratory and scientific equipment

Inquiry — Uniforms and related program management services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Alberta / Alberta

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Education Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 14

Sections 1 to 5 and 8(a), which amend the Education Act, in force March 1, 2025 (OIC 016/2025)

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2), SA 2024, c 15

Sections 4, except subsection (4), 5 and 9, which amend the ATB Financial Act, Credit Union Act, and the Land Titles Act in force January 31, 2025 (OIC 009/2025)

Section 6, which amends the Fuel Tax Act, in force February 13, 2025 (OIC 009/2025)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2025:

Statutes Repeal Act

List of Acts or provisions repealed on December 31, 2024

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 28, 2025:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 3/2025 Amends BC Regs

71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 4, 2025:

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

BC Reg 16/2025 Amends BC Reg 267/2022 — Committees of the Executive Council Regulation BC Reg 17/2025 Amends BC Reg 267/2022 — Committees of the Executive Council Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 18/2025 Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 21, 2025:

Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act, SBC 2023, c 32

Various provisions in force January 20, 2025 (BC Reg 2/2025)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Power Engineers Act

Man Reg 9/2025 Power Engineers Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Insurance Act

NB Reg 2025-1 NB Reg 83-197, repeal NB Reg 2025-2 NB Reg 84-73, repeal NB Reg 2025-3 NB Reg 94-142, repeal NB Reg 2025-4 NB Reg 95-5, repeal NB Reg 2025-5 NB Reg 2003-36, repeal NB Reg 2025-6 NB Reg 2009-52, repeal

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, February 5, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules ("NI 23-101") and changes to its Companion Policy (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments").

