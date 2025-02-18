Legislative Update Report No. 2025-03 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, January 29, 2025:
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2025-1
|Regulations Amending theSpecial Economic Measures (Venezuela) Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part II, February 12, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2025-8
|Order 2025-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-13
|Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2025-12
|China Surtax Remission Order (2024)
|SOR/2025-15
|United States Surtax Order (2025)
|SOR/2025-16
|Order Repealing the United States Surtax Order (2025)
Employment Insurance Act
|SOR/2025-10
|Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations (Pilot Project No. 23)
Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act
|SOR/2025-2
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2025-14
|Order Repealing Certain Marketing Authorizations Issued Under the Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2025-9
|Order Amending the Supplementary Rules Respecting Nicotine Replacement Therapies Order
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2025-3
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2025-4
|Critical Habitat of the Redside Dace (Clinostomus elongatus) Order
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 8, 2025:
Antarctic Environmental Protection Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
- Regulations Amending the Antarctic Environmental Protection Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:
Canada Transportation Act
- Order approving the acquisition of Viterra Limited by Bunge Global SA
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27
- Sections 215 to 217, 219, 221 to 223 and 225 to 228, which amend the Trademarks Act, in force April 1, 2025 (PC 2025-0075)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 21912
- Publication after assessment of the substances in the 14 Terpene and Terpenoid Substances Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of supplemental material after updated draft screening assessment of melamine, CAS RN 108-78-1, specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 1, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Guidance on sampling and mitigation measures for controlling lead corrosion
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Notice of intent: Proposal to amend the regulations for precursors and designated devices under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 8, 2025:
Cannabis Act
- Cannabis Fees Order: Increase to fees set out in sections 3, 4 and 5
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States as a border accommodation Grand Trunk Western Railroad Company
Income Tax Act
- Voluntary de-registration
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-016
- Finding — Concrete reinforcing bar
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 1, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-017
- Determination — Electronic security system maintenance
- Inquiry — Environmental services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 8, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Undertaking review on certain sucker rods — Decision
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Blackout Power Trading Inc.
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-018
- Determinations
- Automotive specialty tools
- Laboratory and scientific equipment
- Inquiry — Uniforms and related program management services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Alberta / Alberta
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Education Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 14
- Sections 1 to 5 and 8(a), which amend the Education Act, in force March 1, 2025 (OIC 016/2025)
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2), SA 2024, c 15
- Sections 4, except subsection (4), 5 and 9, which amend the ATB Financial Act, Credit Union Act, and the Land Titles Act in force January 31, 2025 (OIC 009/2025)
- Section 6, which amends the Fuel Tax Act, in force February 13, 2025 (OIC 009/2025)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2025:
Statutes Repeal Act
- List of Acts or provisions repealed on December 31, 2024
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 28, 2025:
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 3/2025
|Amends BC Regs
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 4, 2025:
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|BC Reg 16/2025
|Amends BC Reg 267/2022 — Committees of the Executive Council Regulation
|BC Reg 17/2025
|Amends BC Reg 267/2022 — Committees of the Executive Council Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 18/2025
|Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 21, 2025:
Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act, SBC 2023, c 32
- Various provisions in force January 20, 2025 (BC Reg 2/2025)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Power Engineers Act
|Man Reg 9/2025
|Power Engineers Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Insurance Act
|NB Reg 2025-1
|NB Reg 83-197, repeal
|NB Reg 2025-2
|NB Reg 84-73, repeal
|NB Reg 2025-3
|NB Reg 94-142, repeal
|NB Reg 2025-4
|NB Reg 95-5, repeal
|NB Reg 2025-5
|NB Reg 2003-36, repeal
|NB Reg 2025-6
|NB Reg 2009-52, repeal
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, February 5, 2025:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules ("NI 23-101") and changes to its Companion Policy (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments").
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Province
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|17
|Municipal and Community Affairs Statutes Amendment Act
|18
|An Act to Amend the Partnership and Business Names Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 24, 2025:
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 4/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 7, 2025:
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 7/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 8/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 15/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 16/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Endangered Species Act, 2007
|O Reg 16/25
|Species at Risk in Ontario List, amending O Reg 230/08
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
|O Reg 17/25
|Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990
Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994
|O Reg 19/25
|Regional Municipality of York, Town of Richmond Hill (Now the City of Richmond Hill), amending O Reg 474/73
Planning Act
|O Reg 12/25
|Zoning Order — City of Waterloo, Regional Municipality of Waterloo
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Condominium Act, 1998
January 24, 2025
Consultation on Proposed Regulations Regarding Condo Owners' Meetings and Expansion of the Condominium Authority Tribunal's Jurisdiction to Include Owners' Meetings — Comments by March 10, 2025
Ministry of Energy
January 28, 2025
Advancing Nuclear Opportunities in Ontario — Comments by March 14, 2025
Orders In Council
Strengthening Cyber Security and Building Trust in the Public Sector Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 24
- Schedule 1, sections 1-16, being the Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024, in force January 29, 2025 (OIC 361/2025)
- Schedule 2, sections 2, 3(1), (3), 9, 10, 12(2), 13, which amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, in force January 29, 2025 (OIC 361/2025)
- Schedule 2, sections 1, 3(2), 4-8, 11, 12(1), 14, which amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 361/2025)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, February 01, 2025:
Important Notice
- Proclamations being replaced by commencement orders
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:
Payday Loans Act
|EC2025-51
|Payday Loans Act Regulations, amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|EC2025-52
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
Tobacco and Electronic Smoking Device Sales and Access Act
|EC2025-53
|Regulations, amendment
Water Act
|EC2025-54
|Water Supply System and Wastewater Treatment System Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:
An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Electronic Smoking Device Sales and Access Act, SPEI 2024, c 78
- Act in force February 1, 2025.
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|84
|Loi sur l'intégration nationale
|90
|Loi reconnaissant le hockey sur glace comme sport national du Québec et concernant les référents culturels nationaux
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|84
|An Act respecting national integration
|90
|An Act to recognize ice hockey as the national sport of Québec and concerning national cultural references
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 janvier 2025:
Loi sur la protection du consommateur
|Décret 47-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 février 2025:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|Décret 46-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 63-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 février 2025:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 108-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 109-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en Suvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 29, 2025:
Consumer Protection Act
|OC 47-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 5, 2025:
Securities Act
|OC 46-2025
|Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 63-2025
|Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 12, 2025:
Environment Quality Act
|OC 108-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 109-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 janvier 2025:
Loi sur les normes du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 février 2025:
Loi sur les normes du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 29, 2025:
Act respecting labour standards
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 5, 2025:
Act respecting labour standards
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 février 2025:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2025-02
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-101 sur le régime de prospectus des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-02 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2025-03
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 41-101 sur les obligations générales relatives au prospectus — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-03 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2025-04
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-106 sur l'information continue des fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-04 du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 février 2025:
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2025
|Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2025-5332 du ministre de la Justice
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 5, 2025:
Securities Act
|MO 2025-02
|Regulation to amend Regulation 81-101 respecting Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2025-02 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2025-03
|Regulation to amend Regulation 41-101 respecting General Prospectus Requirements — Order number V-1.1-2025-03 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2025-04
|Regulation to amend Regulation 81-106 respecting Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2025-04 of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 12, 2025:
Code of Civil Procedure
|MO 2025
|Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec — Order 2025-5332 of the Minister of Justice
Sanctions
12 février 2025
- Loi nº 88, Loi modifiant la Loi concernant le régime de négociation des conventions collectives et de règlement des différends dans le secteur municipal
Assents
February 12, 2025
- Bill 88, An Act amending the Act respecting the process of negotiation of collective agreements and the settlement of disputes in the municipal sector
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 février 2025:
Code de procédure pénale
- Règlement de la Cour d'appel du Québec en matière pénale
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 5, 2025:
Code of Penal Procedure
- Regulation of the Court of Appeal of Quebec in Penal Matters
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
- No entries for this issue
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
