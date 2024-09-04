ARTICLE
4 September 2024

Reduce, Reuse Or Reprimand: First Administrative Penalty Issued Under Ontario's Blue Box Regulation

C
Cassels

Contributor

Cassels logo
Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP is a leading Canadian law firm focused on serving the advocacy, transaction and advisory needs of the country’s most dynamic business sectors. Learn more at casselsbrock.com.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
On June 28, 2024, the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA), the regulator established by the Ontario government to enforce the province's circular economy laws, issued the first administrative penalty under Ontario's Administrative Penalties Regulation 558/221.
Canada Environment
Person photo placeholder
Photo of A. Chandimal Nicholas
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 28, 2024, the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA), the regulator established by the Ontario government to enforce the province's circular economy laws, issued the first administrative penalty under Ontario's Administrative Penalties Regulation 558/221 (the Administrative Penalties Regulation) and Section 89 of the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act2 (RRCEA), for non-compliance with Ontario's Blue Box Regulation 391/213 (the Blue Box Regulation).

Casper Sleep Inc. was issued an administrative penalty of $340,457.04 for failing to establish and operate a collection system and implement a promotion and education program as required under Sections 19 and 69 of the Blue Box Regulation. The administrative penalty has been appealed to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

The Blue Box Regulation came into force on July 1, 2023, under the RRCEA and makes "producers" of blue box packaging, paper, printed paper products, glass, metal, plastic, or a combination of these materials, responsible for managing the life-cycle of their products that they supply to consumers in Ontario. For more information on who is an obligated producer under the Blue Box Regulation, see here.

Under the Blue Box Regulation, producers have the following obligations:

  • Registration;
  • Collection;
  • Management;
  • Promotion and education;
  • Reporting; and
  • Record keeping.

The RPRA's mandate includes undertaking compliance activities and enforcement to ensure producers fulfil their regulatory requirements. Under Part V (Enforcement) of the RRCEA and the Administrative Penalties Regulation, producers in breach of the requirements may be subject to:

  • Compliance orders, including requiring obligated parties to comply with any directions related to remedying the non-compliance;
  • Administrative penalties, including recovering any economic benefit that resulted from the non-compliance; and
  • Prosecution.

In addition to the first Administrative Penalty Order, the RPRA has issued a number of Compliance Orders to various companies for failure to comply with producer requirements under the Blue Box Regulation.

The issuance of the first Administrative Penalty Order to a Blue Box producer is an important reminder to ensure business activities are in compliance with producer obligations under the Blue Box Regulation. If you need assistance with determining if you are an obligated producer under the Blue Box Regulation or what your obligations are under the Blue Box Regulation, please contact the authors of this article or any member of our Municipal, Planning & Environmental or Regulatory Groups

Footnotes

1 O. Reg. 558/22: Administrative Penalties under Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016, S.O. 2016, c. 12, Sched. 1, s. 11 [O. Reg. 558/22: Administrative Penalties].

2 Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016, S.O. 2016, c. 12, Sched. 1.

3 O. Reg. 391/21: Blue Box under Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016, S.O. 2016, c. 12, Sched. 1 [O. Reg. 391/21: Blue Box].

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Melissa Winch
Photo of A. Chandimal Nicholas
A. Chandimal Nicholas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More