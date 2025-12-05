Infrastructure In Québec: Provincial Government Announces Fast-track Process For Strategic Projects

Facing global economic uncertainty and intensifying competition for investment, the Government of Québec is preparing legislation to accelerate the authorization and completion of priority projects in the province. This initiative, announced in the provincial government's Fall 2025 Economic and Financial Update, aims to reduce bureaucratic delays and provide greater predictability for developers, while safeguarding environmental and social standards.

Why fast-tracking?

Large-scale economic and energy projects in Québec currently face lengthy approval timelines, which can deter investors and slow progress on strategic infrastructure. The government contends that, in a climate of rising costs and trade tensions, streamlined processes are essential to maintain competitiveness and attract capital.

Québec's proposed approach draws inspiration from the one taken by the federal government in its One Canadian Economy Act and the creation of the Major Projects Office, which aims to fast-track approvals for projects critical to Canada's economic resilience and energy transition. For more details on that initiative, see our recent article on Canada's Major Projects Office and the One Canadian Economy Act. The province also intends to mirror recent initiatives from other jurisdictions, such as Ontario and British Columbia, that have sought to facilitate and encourage the development of meaningful infrastructure projects.

Key features

Key anticipated features of the forthcoming legislation will include:

Integrated governance: A single governance structure that will coordinate mandatory analyses and authorizations, eliminating redundancies and reducing delays.

A single governance structure that will coordinate mandatory analyses and authorizations, eliminating redundancies and reducing delays. Simplified administrative process: An optimized administrative approach that will ensure faster project execution without compromising health, safety or environmental quality.

An optimized administrative approach that will ensure faster project execution without compromising health, safety or environmental quality. Environmental compliance: Full adherence to environmental assessment processes will remain mandatory.

Full adherence to environmental assessment processes will remain mandatory. Transparency and social acceptability: The legislation will provide for a process of enhanced citizen participation and respect for First Nations rights.

The legislation will provide for a process of enhanced citizen participation and respect for First Nations rights. Scope: To be eligible, projects must be large-scale and of significant potential for Québec.

Alignment with Québec's economic vision

A fast-track project approval process will complement Québec's broader economic strategy, titled "Le pouvoir québécois – Réponse au nouveau contexte mondial," which emphasizes:

Accelerating renewable energy production to move toward energy sovereignty and support decarbonization (60 TWh by 2035, up to CA$200 billion in Hydro-Québec investments).

Creating a more efficient business environment by streamlining bureaucracy, improving government performance and establishing a fast track for strategic projects.

Supporting the growth of Québec businesses through innovation, business takeovers, market diversification and strategic infrastructure development.

Positioning Québec as a key player in the security and defence industries, as well as critical and strategic minerals sectors.

Next steps

The government is currently in pre-consultation with First Nations and municipalities. The bill is expected to be tabled before the end of the current legislative session, with adoption targeted for February.

This measure is part of a larger effort to increase Québec's economic resilience, alongside CA$2.5 billion allocated to businesses to stimulate investment and regional development. By combining speed, predictability and rigorous standards, Québec aims to unlock transformative projects that drive growth, energy transition and long-term prosperity.

