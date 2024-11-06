Manitoba's Affordable Energy Plan Includes Call For Wind Power

On September 20, 2024, the Government of Manitoba released The Manitoba Affordable Energy Plan. Among other things, this plan calls for Manitoba Hydro to issue an Expression of Interest for near-term wind generating projects (with Indigenous majority ownership) for up to 600 MW of new wind power.

This will represent a significant increase in wind power in the province, adding to the ~258 MW currently being generated by two existing wind projects (the St. Leon Wind Farm and the St. Joseph Wind Farm).

The Manitoba Affordable Energy Plan also calls for the creation of an Indigenous loan guarantee program. Similar loan guarantee programs exist in other provinces, but details of Manitoba's program will be forthcoming as part of Budget 2025.

You can read The Manitoba Affordable Energy Plan here.

