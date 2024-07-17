ARTICLE
17 July 2024

The Advantages Of Combining In-House And Private Practice Expertise (Video)

Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP

BD&P is a full-service boutique law firm headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Our approximately 120 lawyers are bright, deeply talented legal minds who work on a broad spectrum of corporate and litigation matters, sitting across the table from national and international firms. Our clients live a variety of sectors, including energy, renewables, agribusiness, technology and life sciences. We are not just legal advisors, we are true partners. We've been called unconventional, and we think that makes us better partners to our clients for now — and for the future.
A number of lawyers at BD&P have spent time working as in-house counsel in midstream energy companies. This gives them unique insights into the challenges facing energy companies, giving clients the benefit of working with someone who truly understands the issues they face. Aaron Rogers, BD&P Partner, shares how this expertise is beneficial.

