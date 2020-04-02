We recognize that many businesses are entering into unchartered territory as vast numbers of people now move to home/remote working. As the world's largest law firm, we can of course give you practical guidance on employment law issues to consider, across jurisdictions. But we also recognise that businesses need help with a number of other aspects of remote working – from optimizing tech to managing and motivating teams. This hub seeks to share some of the ideas and tips that we at Dentons are utilizing ourselves, along with insights from our NextLaw In-House Solutions team of ex-General Counsel, technology and operations specialists.
Remote Working Readiness Assessment
Does your team have access to the most appropriate technology to effectively perform their roles and remain engaged while working remotely?
We invite you to let us help. Connect with us for an initial free assessment and we will help you to evaluate your current capabilities, identifying where you might adjust your plan or processes, giving you confidence that your legal team is supported, prepared and operational.
Legal Operations COVID-19 Action Plan
- Get the org chart in order. Make sure it is updated with the latest information and add contact info right into that document. Too many times we are scrambling for phone numbers when there is an urgent matter and having all the names and numbers in one organizational view helps inform if you need to initiate a phone tree. The org chart with this contact info can serve as your phone tree. Management chains of command are clear to everyone.
- Set-up a hotline for tech questions. Create a dedicated e-mail inbox for your department's staff to raise tech-related questions. Having the questions in one place will make it easier for you to manage conversations with the IT team, which is no doubt buried right now.
- Perform quick laptop check. Make sure you know who has or has not been issued a company laptop. For those who don't have one, connect with IT on what options may be available.
About Dentons
Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.
- Have a communication plan. Work with the GC to develop a quick and easy plan, to make sure that messaging is aligned and there is a two-way channel. The GC is buried with all sort of issues right now, consider who else can send some of the messaging.
- Map external resources. Get a good grip on which outside counsel is being used for the most critical work and if there are any impacts that need to be communicated. Prepare messaging for the main contacts within the department who engage that firm to be prepared to communicate effectively with the law firms. Consider what other resources are relied up: contractors, consultants, temporary workers. Include them in some of the messaging, so they feel connected and part of the larger legal department community.
- Lead by example. As soon as possible, set up a virtual place to engage the department. Invite everyone into a shared online space to collaborate, chat, and communicate, even casually. Make sure you are using the latest collaboration tools and be prepared to coach others. Anyone in an operations role, or who even oversees legal operations functions unofficially will have to set the best practices for use of technology and enabling effective communications.
For more tips and advice on legal operations, please contact Lucy Bassli
Process Optimization – Now is a prime time to review
Processes should be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis. The concept of continuous improvement is a foundational principle in legal operations and program management and in the light of COVID-19 your processes may need to be redefined.
As we are all quickly learning, the processes which we are accustomed to are being tested these days, making it a prime time to review those processes and ask the following questions:
- Why do we do it this way?
- Is that still a valid reason today?
- If we were to change it, who would be impacted?
- Would the business be better served if made a change?
- Are we creating any truly unacceptable risk if we change the process?
For assistance mapping your processes and defining the optimal delivery model for your organization at this time, please contact our experienced team for support.
