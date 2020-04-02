Canada:
Podcast: COVID-19 and Employment Law Issues
02 April 2020
Blaney McMurtry LLP
During the COVID-19 crisis, Blaneys is continuing its Podcast
remotely, with a series of new Podcasts tackling the many
challenging legal issues raised by the pandemic and the measures
being taken to combat it. In this episode, our labour and
employment law expert, Jack Siegel, discusses the employment law
issues that are impacting nearly all Canadians and Canadian
employers during this unprecedented time.
