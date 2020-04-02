During the COVID-19 crisis, Blaneys is continuing its Podcast remotely, with a series of new Podcasts tackling the many challenging legal issues raised by the pandemic and the measures being taken to combat it. In this episode, our labour and employment law expert, Jack Siegel, discusses the employment law issues that are impacting nearly all Canadians and Canadian employers during this unprecedented time.

