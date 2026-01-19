UPCOMING WEBINAR: When Harassment Comes From Outside: A Guide To Third-Party Risk Management

- within Antitrust/Competition Law, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and International Law topic(s)
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Healthcare industries
Workplace harassment isn't always internal. Increasingly, employees face inappropriate behaviour from third parties - clients, suppliers, contractors, or visitors - placing organizations in a legally and ethically complex position. In Québec, recent legislative developments have made it clear: employers are now explicitly required to protect their staff from harassment, even when it originates outside the organization. This training session explores how to recognize, prevent, and respond to third-party harassment while maintaining a safe and respectful work environment.
Presented by two experienced Québec lawyers, this session offers a unique perspective grounded in both legal expertise and practical experience. The presenters successfully argued a landmark decision on third-party harassment, giving them first-hand insight into the challenges and solutions employers face. Participants will gain a clear understanding of their legal obligations, learn how to integrate third-party risks into workplace policies, and discover effective strategies to support affected employees and manage external relationships.
Designed for a global audience of HR professionals, legal advisors, and organizational leaders, this session provides actionable tools to confidently address third-party misconduct. Whether you're updating internal policies, responding to an incident, or training staff, this presentation delivers the legal clarity and strategic guidance needed to reinforce a workplace culture where safety is non-negotiable - regardless of who the harasser is.