Key Employment Law Takeaways From Salina V. Investors Group Financial Services Inc.

Key takeaways

The British Columbia Supreme Court found that a worker was a dependent contractor despite contractual language characterizing him as an independent contractor.

The Court held that a termination clause permitting termination “with or without notice” was insufficient to clearly rebut the common law presumption of reasonable notice that applies even to contractors.

The Court found that misconduct discovered after termination was sufficient to establish just cause through the doctrine of after-acquired cause.

A recent decision from the British Columbia Supreme Court, Salina v. Investors Group Financial Services Inc., 2026 BCSC 1168 (Salina), considered a number of different employment law issues and is therefore an interesting survey of the state of the law on multiple fronts.

In Salina, the Court considered the termination of Mr. Salina’s long-standing relationship with Investors Group Financial Services Inc. (Investors Group). For nearly three decades, Mr. Salina primarily sold mutual funds managed by Investors Group. The Consultant’s Agreement between Mr. Salina and Investors Group (the Agreement) described Mr. Salina as an independent contractor rather than an employee.

In 2016, Mr. Salina failed to promptly disclose to Investors Group that a client had named him as a beneficiary in her will. The resulting compliance investigation led Investors Group to identify a trade that it believed Mr. Salina had completed solely to generate a commission for himself, as well as 53 similar trades affecting 16 clients.

Following the investigation, the British Columbia Securities Commission required Investors Group to place Mr. Salina under close supervision. Investors Group ultimately concluded that Mr. Salina was “unsupervisable” and terminated him for cause on May 23, 2018. Mr. Salina subsequently brought a wrongful dismissal claim, while Investors Group counterclaimed for breach of the non-solicitation and confidentiality provisions in the Agreement.

After the termination, Investors Group discovered that Mr. Salina had collected and retained 24 pre-signed client forms contrary to company policies and Mutual Fund Dealers Association rules.

Relevant issues in the case

Dependent contractor finding

The Court first considered whether Mr. Salina was an employee, an independent contractor, or a dependent contractor because his entitlement to reasonable notice of termination depended on the nature of his relationship with Investors Group.

Citing TCF Ventures Corp. v. The Cambie Malone’s Corporation, 2017 BCCA 129, the Court recognized that workers are not always either employees or independent contractors. Courts have also recognized a category of dependent contractors. Referring to Glimhagen v. GWR Resources Inc., 2017 BCSC 761, the Court described dependent contractors as workers who are not on an employer’s payroll but, in most other ways, “operate and are treated as employees.” As a result, dependent contractors generally are entitled to reasonable notice of termination.

The Court noted that there is no universal test for determining a worker’s status. Rather, courts must assess how the relationship operated in practice, rather than relying on the label the parties chose to describe it. Applying the framework from Lightstream Telecommunications Inc. v. Telecon Inc., 2018 BCSC 1940, the Court assessed the overall relationship by considering factors including control, ownership of tools, opportunity for profit and risk of loss, business integration, and objective evidence of the parties’ intentions.

Several factors supported independent contractor status, including ownership of equipment, commission-based compensation, assumption of some risk of loss, self-employed tax treatment, and contractual language stating that Mr. Salina was not an employee.

However, the Court found that other considerations pointed strongly in the opposite direction. Investors Group exercised “considerable control” over Mr. Salina’s activities, including limiting him to selling Investors Group products, reviewing his trades, approving marketing materials, and controlling the compensation structure. The Court also found that Mr. Salina’s activities were “deeply integrated” into Investors Group’s business. Clients were considered clients of Investors Group rather than Mr. Salina, and he was described as “a crucial element” of the business.

Ultimately, the Court concluded that the substantial degree of control Investors Group exercised over Mr. Salina’s activities and the significant integration of those activities into its business were determinative. Viewed as a whole, the relationship fell between a traditional employment relationship and an independent contractor relationship. Accordingly, the Court held that Mr. Salina was a dependent contractor and, absent just cause, entitled to reasonable notice of termination.

Contracting out of the common law presumption of reasonable notice

The Agreement provided that it “may be terminated at any time by either party, with or without cause and with or without notice or any compensation in lieu of notice.” Investors Group argued that this provision entitled it to terminate Mr. Salina without notice.

Investors Group argued that the termination provision satisfied the common law requirement to specify “some other period of notice” because it provided for zero notice. The Court rejected that argument, finding that “no notice” or “zero notice” is incompatible with “some other period of notice.” In the Court’s view, “some other period of notice” contemplates a positive amount of notice rather than none at all. The Court also observed that, because employment standards legislation did not apply (due to the fact that Mr. Salina was not an employee), the parties could have specified any notice period, including one day.

The Court further held that, even if “some other period of notice” could include no notice, the clause did not clearly and unambiguously provide for that result. Because the clause permitted termination “with or without notice,” “Mr. Salina could receive notice or he could not.” The Court found that wording insufficient to clearly rebut the common law presumption of reasonable notice.

After-acquired cause

The Court found that Investors Group did not have just cause to terminate Mr. Salina on May 23, 2018, based on the reasons it relied on at the time. However, the analysis did not end there. After Mr. Salina’s termination, Investors Group discovered 24 pre-signed forms involving 13 clients in his files. Collecting and retaining pre-signed forms was prohibited by both Investors Group’s policies and Mutual Fund Dealers Association rules.

Citing Doucet and Dauphinee v. Spielo Manufacturing Incorporated and Manship, 2011 NBCA 44, the Court noted that “after-acquired cause may be invoked where, after the employee’s dismissal, the employer discovers misconduct that occurred before the dismissal and would have justified summary dismissal had the employer known of it earlier.” The Court rejected Mr. Salina’s argument that Investors Group should have discovered the pre-signed forms while he was under close supervision, finding that Investors Group could not have known about them unless Mr. Salina disclosed their existence or Investors Group searched his office.

Ultimately, the Court found that Mr. Salina’s collection and retention of pre-signed forms while under close supervision, together with his monthly attestations of compliance with the applicable rules, constituted severe misconduct. The conduct demonstrated a level of deceit and dishonesty incompatible with the trust and integrity required of an investment advisor. Accordingly, the Court concluded that Investors Group had established just cause through the doctrine of after-acquired cause.

Restrictive covenants require both enforceability and proof of causation

Investors Group counterclaimed for breach of the non-solicitation and confidentiality provisions in the Agreement as a result of post-termination conduct by Mr. Salina, including meeting with his former clients.

Enforceability of the non-solicitation clause

The non-solicitation clause contained two subclauses. The first subclause prohibited Mr. Salina from soliciting Investors Group clients “in the territory served by the Region Office or Offices” with which he was associated. The Court found this subclause unenforceable because the terms “Region Office” and “Offices” were undefined and ambiguous. The second subclause prohibited Mr. Salina from soliciting any client with whom he had dealt during the term of the Agreement for two years following termination. The Court found the second subclause “crystal clear.”

The Court then considered the appropriate degree of scrutiny to apply when assessing the non-solicitation clause’s reasonableness. Citing IRIS The Visual Group Western Canada Inc. v Park, 2017 BCCA 301, the Court noted that restrictive covenants arising in employment relationships attract greater scrutiny than those arising in the sale-of-business context. The Court concluded that heightened scrutiny was appropriate because Mr. Salina was a dependent contractor, there was no payment for goodwill on termination, and there was a power imbalance between the parties when the Agreement was executed.

Even under that heightened scrutiny, the Court found the second subclause reasonable because it restricted solicitation rather than competition, applied for a defined two-year period, and was limited to an identifiable group of clients.

Breach of the non-solicitation and confidentiality clauses

The Court found that Mr. Salina’s client meetings beginning in October 2018 constituted a breach of the non-solicitation clause. The Court also found that he breached the confidentiality clause by retaining client files and confidential information after termination.

Causation: breach alone was insufficient

Despite finding breaches of both the non-solicitation and confidentiality clauses, the Court dismissed Investors Group’s counterclaim because it failed to establish that those breaches caused the losses claimed.

The Court framed the causation issue as whether the clients would have remained with Investors Group even if Mr. Salina had complied with the non-solicitation and confidentiality clauses. Although Investors Group led evidence that former clients had left and that it had lost approximately $35,000,000 in assets under management, the Court found there was no admissible evidence explaining why those clients moved their portfolios from Investors Group to Mr. Salina. The evidence left open several possible explanations, including Mr. Salina’s solicitation, dissatisfaction with being assigned a new consultant, or a desire to follow Mr. Salina regardless of his conduct. The Court was therefore not prepared to infer that the breaches of the non-solicitation and confidentiality clauses caused the losses claimed.

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