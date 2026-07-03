Tax Treatment Of Employment Settlements In Canada: What Employees And Employers Need To Know Before Signing A Settlement Agreement

Employment settlements are often negotiated as a gross dollar amount, but employees and employers usually care about the net result.

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Overview – Why the Tax Treatment of Employment Settlements Matters Before the Agreement Is Signed

Employment settlements are often negotiated as a gross dollar amount, but employees and employers usually care about the net result. A wrongful-dismissal settlement, severance package, human-rights settlement, harassment award, stock-option settlement, or payment in lieu of notice may look favourable on paper, but the after-tax result can be very different depending on how the payment is characterized under the Income Tax Act.

For tax purposes, the label used in the settlement agreement is not determinative. A payment described as “damages,” “severance,” “termination pay,” “general damages,” “salary continuation,” or a “lump-sum settlement” may still be taxable if, in substance, it replaces employment income or compensates the employee for the loss of office or employment.

Conversely, some amounts may be non-taxable if they compensate for personal injuries, harassment, defamation, or human-rights violations that are sufficiently separate from the loss of employment.

The central tax question is therefore not simply whether the employee received a settlement. The question is: what was the payment intended to replace?

This is the practical effect of the surrogatum principle. If a settlement amount replaces taxable employment income, wages, salary, benefits, pension benefits, or a retiring allowance, the payment will generally take on that taxable character.

If the payment compensates for something that is not income from a taxable source, or for a personal injury that is genuinely separate from the loss of employment, the result may be different.

This distinction is especially important in wrongful-dismissal disputes. Damages for wrongful dismissal, severance pay, and many payments made because of the termination of employment are commonly treated as “retiring allowances” under subsection 248(1) and included in income under subparagraph 56(1)(a)(ii) of the Income Tax Act. However, not every employment-related settlement is automatically a retiring allowance. In Schwartz v. Canada, [1996] 1 S.C.R. 254, the Supreme Court of Canada held that a settlement for the cancellation of employment before the taxpayer had started working was not a retiring allowance because there was no actual loss of office or employment.

The tax treatment can also change where the settlement includes multiple components. A single agreement may include taxable amounts for lost wages, a retiring allowance for loss of employment, non-taxable general damages, interest, legal-cost reimbursements, pension-related payments, stock-option compensation, or amounts paid through a human-rights settlement. Each component should be identified and supported by the agreement, pleadings, correspondence, medical evidence, human rights materials, legal invoices, and negotiation history.

This article explains how Canadian tax law treats employment settlements and damages, including wrongful dismissal payments, retiring allowances, salary continuation, legal fee deductions, human-rights and personal-injury damages, and employer withholding and reporting obligations. It also provides practical tax tips for employees, employers, accountants, employment lawyers, and anyone involved in negotiating, documenting, or reporting an employment-related settlement. Because the tax consequences of an employment settlement often depend on how the payment is characterized, allocated, documented, and reported, consulting an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before signing a settlement agreement can help avoid unexpected tax liabilities and costly disputes with the Canada Revenue Agency.

Characterizing Employment Settlements – Retiring Allowance, Employment Income, or Non-Taxable Damages?

The tax treatment of an employment settlement depends on the legal character of the payment, not merely on the words used by the parties. A settlement agreement may describe an amount as “damages,” “severance,” “termination pay,” “general damages,” “salary continuation,” or “compensation,” but those labels do not automatically determine the tax result. For Canadian income-tax purposes, the more important question is what the payment was intended to replace.

This approach reflects the surrogatum principle. For tax purposes, the nature of damages corresponds to the item they replace. If damages compensate for an amount that would have been taxable income, they are taxed accordingly. When damages replace a capital asset, they are handled on a capital account. Damages for personal injury or loss of human capital are generally exempt from taxation. The core rule is that damages replacing amounts normally taxable to the taxpayer are considered taxable income.

In that sense, if a payment is made in place of an amount that would have been taxable if received directly, the replacement payment will generally be taxable in the same way. For example, a settlement amount paid to replace unpaid salary, wages, bonuses, taxable employment benefits, or compensation in lieu of notice will generally be taxable. By contrast, a payment that compensates for personal injuries, harassment, defamation, or certain human-rights violations may be non-taxable if it can be shown that the payment is genuinely separate from the loss of employment.

Retiring Allowances – Payments for Loss of Office or Employment

In many employment disputes, the settlement will be treated as a retiring allowance. A retiring allowance is generally included in income under subparagraph 56(1)(a)(ii) of the Income Tax Act and is defined in subsection 248(1) to include amounts received in respect of a loss of office or employment. This can include severance pay, wrongful-dismissal damages, payments in lieu of damages, and amounts paid under a court order, tribunal order, or private settlement.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) generally asks two practical questions when determining whether an amount is a retiring allowance. First, but for the loss of employment, would the employee have received the amount? Second, was the purpose of the payment to compensate the employee for the loss of employment? If the employee would not have received the amount but for the loss of employment, and the purpose of the payment was to compensate for that loss, the amount will generally be treated as a retiring allowance.

This category is broad. A payment does not avoid the retiring-allowance rules simply because it is called “damages” or because it is paid under a settlement agreement rather than a court judgment (the surrogatum principle). If the substance of the payment is compensation for the loss of employment, the amount will generally be taxable as a retiring allowance in the year it is received.

Employment Income – Salary, Bonuses, Benefits, and Salary Continuation

Some employment settlements are taxable as employment income rather than as a retiring allowance. Employment income is generally taxed under section 5 or paragraph 6(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act. This category may include unpaid salary, unpaid bonuses, accrued vacation pay, taxable benefits, deferred compensation, salary continuation payments, or other amounts paid because of the employee’s prior employment relationship.

This distinction matters because employment income and retiring allowances may be reported and withheld differently. Employment income is generally subject to ordinary payroll withholding and may involve Canada Pension Plan contributions and Employment Insurance premiums. A retiring allowance is also taxable, but CPP contributions and EI premiums are generally not required to be withheld from a retiring allowance.

Employment income, such as salary, wages, or other remuneration, is subject to withholding under subsection 153(1) of the Income Tax Act. Employees must make contributions to the Canada Pension Plan on their contributory salary and wages from pensionable employment. A corporation paying to an employee must deduct employment insurance premiums and remit them with CPP contributions, and employee income tax remittances, EI premiums and employee CPP contributions are paid concurrently. On the other hand, a retiring allowance is taxable in the hands of the recipient and subject to statutory deduction by the employer. Paragraph 153(1)(c) of the Income Tax Act requires any person paying a retiring allowance to withhold an amount set out in the regulations and remit it to the Receiver General.

Salary continuation requires particular care. If an employee continues to earn salary and benefits after they stop reporting to work, the CRA may consider the retirement or loss of employment to occur only at the later date when that salary-and-benefits period ends. The fact that the employee no longer reports to work is not determinative.

By contrast, a payment may be characterized as a retiring allowance where it is made in respect of a real and non-contingent loss of employment, and the employment relationship, including employment benefits, will end on a specific date within a reasonable time frame.

The analysis may be different where the employee is merely transferred to another position, moved to an affiliate, or has an arrangement to be rehired. The settlement agreement, termination letter, payroll records, benefit-continuation terms, pension-accrual records, rehire arrangements, and surrounding facts should therefore be reviewed carefully.

Non-Taxable Damages – Human Rights, Harassment, Defamation, and Personal Injury

Not every amount paid in an employment settlement is necessarily taxable. General damages may be non-taxable where they compensate the employee for personal injuries, harassment, defamation, or human-rights violations that are genuinely separate from the loss of employment. The key issue is whether the payment compensates for something other than lost wages, lost benefits, or the loss of employment itself.

Compensation received by an individual from an employer or former employer on account of damages may be employment income, a retiring allowance, non-taxable damages, or a combination thereof. Such a determination is a question of fact, which requires a review of all relevant facts and documentation of each particular case (Dunphy v. The Queen, 2009 TCC 619).

Where personal injuries have been sustained before or after the loss of employment (for example, in situations of harassment during employment, or defamation after dismissal), the general damages received in respect of these injuries may be viewed as unrelated to the loss of employment and therefore non-taxable. In order to claim that damages received upon loss of employment are for personal injuries unrelated to the loss of employment, it must be clearly demonstrated that the damages relate to events or actions separate from the loss of employment. (Dunphy v. The Queen, 2009 TCC 619).

For example, damages for harassment suffered during employment, defamation after dismissal, or general damages awarded under human-rights legislation may be treated differently from ordinary severance or wrongful-dismissal damages. However, the non-taxable characterization must be supported by the facts. It is not enough for the settlement agreement to use the words “general damages” if the evidence shows that the payment was really compensation for lost employment income or loss of employment.

This is why the settlement record matters. Pleadings, demand letters, human-rights applications, medical records, correspondence, mediation briefs, and settlement negotiations may all be relevant in determining whether a portion of the settlement is genuinely unrelated to the loss of employment. If the file does not support the allocation, the CRA may challenge the non-taxable treatment.

Blended Settlements – Why Allocation Matters

Employment settlements often include several components. A single agreement may compensate the employee for lost salary, payment in lieu of notice, severance, emotional distress, harassment, human-rights damages, interest, legal fees, pension loss, stock options, or unpaid benefits. Each component may have a different tax treatment.

In addition, the calculation of damages may take into account the employee’s broader compensation package, including commissions, bonuses, profit-sharing arrangements, stock options, pension entitlements, vacation pay, insurance coverage, medical benefits, and other employment perquisites. Pre-judgment interest may also be awarded on wrongful-dismissal damages. As a result, settlement agreements often allocate specific amounts to particular heads of damages, such as wages, severance, vacation pay, interest, legal costs, and human-rights damages, each of which may require a separate tax analysis.

If the settlement agreement does not allocate the amount among these heads of damages, the CRA may be more likely to treat the payment as fully taxable, especially where the surrounding facts show that the payment was mainly connected to the termination of employment. A clear allocation is not automatically binding on the CRA, but it is much stronger when it is reasonable and supported by the evidence.

For employees, the practical lesson is that tax characterization should be addressed before the settlement agreement is signed by discussing the proposed settlement with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer. For employers, the same point is important because reporting and withholding obligations depend on the nature of the payment. A poorly drafted agreement can create tax disputes for both sides: the employee may argue that part of the amount was non-taxable, while the employer may have already reported the entire amount as taxable employment income or as a retiring allowance.

The safer approach is to make the allocation clear, reasonable, and supported by the evidence. If part of the settlement is intended to compensate for human-rights damages, harassment, defamation, or personal injury, the agreement should say so and the file should contain documents supporting that characterization. If part of the payment represents wages, bonuses, salary continuation, or payment in lieu of notice, that portion should be identified separately. If legal fees are being reimbursed or deducted, that treatment should also be considered at the settlement stage.

The tax result is ultimately a question of fact. That means the agreement, pleadings, correspondence, tribunal materials, medical evidence, legal invoices, negotiation history, and payment records may all become relevant if the CRA later reviews the settlement. In employment-settlement tax disputes, the best evidence is usually created before the payment is made, not after the CRA has reassessed the employee or questioned the employer’s reporting position.

Legal fees are often one of the largest costs in an employment dispute. An employee may negotiate a wrongful-dismissal settlement, severance package, human-rights settlement, or grievance resolution, but the real after-tax result depends not only on whether the settlement is taxable. It also depends on whether the employee can deduct some or all of the legal fees paid to obtain the settlement.

Paragraph 60(o.1) of the Income Tax Act may allow an employee to deduct legal expenses paid to collect or establish a right to a retiring allowance. This is important because wrongful-dismissal damages, severance payments, and other amounts paid in respect of a loss of office or employment are often treated as retiring allowances for tax purposes. If the legal fees were incurred to obtain that taxable retiring allowance, the employee may be able to claim a deduction.

The deduction is not unlimited. Legal fees deductible under paragraph 60(o.1) are generally deductible only against the income from that source. In other words, the employee cannot automatically use those legal fees to shelter unrelated employment income, business income, investment income, or capital gains. If the legal fees exceed the amount of retiring allowance or qualifying pension income received in the year, the unused portion may generally be carried forward for up to seven years, subject to the statutory conditions.

This limitation can lead to unfair outcomes in practice. An employee may incur significant legal fees pursuing an employment claim but receive the settlement in a later year, or receive an amount smaller than the legal costs incurred. The employee should therefore review the timing of the settlement payment, the legal invoices, and the availability of the carry-forward before filing the tax return. Once the seven-year carry-forward period expires, the unused deduction may be lost.

Employees should also distinguish legal fees from other costs. Legal expenses generally refer to services typically performed by a lawyer. In some circumstances, related support services, such as accounting work used to support a wrongful dismissal claim, may form part of the legal expense analysis. However, ordinary job-search costs, career coaching, résumé preparation, networking expenses, or other personal costs incurred after termination are not the same as legal fees paid to obtain a retiring allowance.

Documentation is critical. The employee should keep the retainer agreement, legal invoices, proof of payment, settlement agreement, pleadings, demand letters, correspondence, and any allocation showing what portion of the settlement relates to a retiring allowance, employment income, legal costs, human-rights damages, interest, or another category. If the CRA reviews the deduction, the taxpayer must be able to prove both that the legal fees were paid and that they were connected to collecting or establishing the right to the relevant taxable amount.

Allocation can be especially important in blended settlements. If the settlement includes both taxable and non-taxable components, such as retiring allowance, unpaid wages, human-rights damages, and legal-cost reimbursement, the employee should consider how the legal fees relate to each component. A taxpayer should not assume that all legal fees are deductible merely because the settlement involved an employment dispute. The deduction depends on the statutory basis for the claim and the nature of the amount recovered.

Legal-cost reimbursements also require care. If the employer pays a separate amount for legal costs, the tax treatment should be reviewed before the agreement is signed. Depending on the structure of the settlement, a legal-cost reimbursement may affect the employee’s deduction, the taxable amount reported, and the supporting documentation needed for the tax return.

The practical lesson is that legal fees should be part of the tax planning for the settlement, not an afterthought. Before signing an employment settlement agreement, the employee should identify the taxable components of the settlement, determine whether any amount is a retiring allowance, confirm whether legal fees may be deductible under paragraph 60(o.1), and keep the documents needed to support the claim. Where the settlement involves several heads of damages or the CRA has questioned the deduction, advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can be critical.

Tax Reporting, CPP, and EI on Employment Settlements

The tax treatment of an employment settlement does not affect only the employee’s personal tax return. It also affects the employer’s reporting and withholding obligations. Before a settlement is paid, the parties should determine whether the amount is employment income, a retiring allowance, non-taxable damages, interest, legal cost reimbursement, or a combination of these categories.

Where the payment is employment income, such as unpaid salary, wages, accrued vacation pay, bonuses, taxable benefits, or salary continuation, the employer will generally be required to withhold and remit income tax in the ordinary payroll manner. Canada Pension Plan contributions and Employment Insurance premiums may also apply where the amount is pensionable or insurable employment income.

A retiring allowance is also taxable, but it is not treated the same way as ordinary salary. The payer is generally required to withhold and remit income tax on the retiring allowance. However, Canada Pension Plan contributions and Employment Insurance premiums are generally not required to be withheld from retiring allowance payments. This distinction can materially affect the employee’s net payment and the employer’s payroll compliance obligations.

Reporting also matters. Employment income and retiring allowances may be reported differently on the relevant tax slips. If the employer reports the entire settlement as taxable employment income or as a retiring allowance, the employee may face a more difficult CRA dispute if the employee later argues that part of the settlement was non-taxable general damages. For that reason, the settlement agreement and reporting position should be aligned before the payment is made.

The practical lesson is that withholding and reporting should not be treated as administrative details addressed after the settlement is finalized. The characterization of the payment, the settlement agreement, and the reporting position should be considered together. A mismatch between the settlement terms and the employer’s reporting can create unnecessary disputes with the Canada Revenue Agency and increase the cost of resolving the matter.

“The tax problem in employment settlements is rarely the settlement amount itself. problem is the failure to characterize the payment prior to signing the agreement. Once the employer issues a T4 or T4A slip and withholds tax on the full amount, the employee may be left fighting the CRA over documents that should have been prepared at the settlement stage.”

– David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Tax Specialist and Canadian tax lawyer.

Pro Tax Tips – Employment Settlement Tax Planning

Employment settlements are often negotiated with a primary focus on the gross settlement amount. However, the after-tax result can be equally important. A settlement that appears favourable at first glance may produce a significantly different outcome once income tax, withholding obligations, reporting requirements, and deductibility issues are considered.

Before signing a settlement agreement, employees should determine whether the payment will be characterized as employment income, a retiring allowance, non-taxable damages, interest, legal-cost reimbursement, or a combination of these categories. Different components of the settlement may attract different tax consequences, withholding requirements, and reporting obligations.

Where the settlement includes multiple heads of damages, the agreement should clearly identify and allocate the amounts paid for each component. Although the Canada Revenue Agency is not bound by the labels used in a settlement agreement, a reasonable allocation supported by the facts will generally place the taxpayer in a stronger position if the settlement is later reviewed during a tax audit or tax reassessment.

Employees should also review whether legal fees may be deductible under paragraph 60(o.1) of the Income Tax Act and retain supporting documentation, including legal invoices, proof of payment, settlement agreements, pleadings, correspondence, and any documents supporting the allocation of the settlement proceeds.

Employers should ensure that the reporting position adopted for the settlement is consistent with the terms of the agreement. Incorrect withholding, reporting, or slip preparation may create avoidable disputes with the CRA and may expose both parties to additional costs after the settlement has already been finalized.

“The most common tax mistake in employment settlements is waiting until tax season to analyze the settlement. By then, the agreement has been signed, the payment has been made, and the reporting position may already be fixed. The better approach is to address the tax characterization during the settlement negotiations, when the parties still have the ability to structure and document the arrangement properly.”

– David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Tax Specialist and Canadian tax lawyer.

The best time to address the tax consequences of an employment settlement is before the agreement is signed, not after the CRA has started asking questions.

FAQs – Tax Treatment of Employment Settlements in Canada

When should I get tax advice on an employment settlement?

Before signing the settlement agreement. Once the agreement is signed, the payment is made, and the employer issues a T4 or T4A slip, it may be much harder to correct the tax treatment or defend a non-taxable allocation if the CRA reviews the settlement.

Are wrongful-dismissal settlements taxable in Canada?

Yes, in many cases. Wrongful dismissal settlements, severance payments, and payments made due to the loss of employment are often taxable as employment income or as a retiring allowance. The tax result depends on what the payment was intended to replace (the surrogatum principle)

Is severance pay taxed the same way as salary?

Not always. Severance pay may be treated as a retiring allowance if it is paid because of the loss of employment. Salary, wages, accrued vacation pay, bonuses, and salary continuation are generally treated as employment income. The distinction matters because employment income and retiring allowances may have different withholding, CPP, EI, and reporting consequences.

Are general damages in an employment settlement taxable?

General damages may be non-taxable if they compensate for personal injury, harassment, defamation, or human-rights violations that are genuinely separate from the loss of employment. But simply calling an amount “general damages” is not enough. The allocation must be reasonable and supported by the facts.

Can human-rights damages be received tax-free?

They may be non-taxable if they compensate for injury to dignity, discrimination, harassment, or another human-rights harm that is separate from lost wages or severance. The settlement agreement and supporting evidence should clearly show why that portion is not compensation for employment income or loss of employment.

Can I deduct legal fees paid to my employment lawyer?

Possibly. Paragraph 60(o.1) of the Income Tax Act may allow a deduction for legal fees paid to collect or establish a right to a retiring allowance. The deduction is generally limited to income from that source and may be subject to a seven-year carry-forward.

What documents should I keep after an employment settlement?

You should keep the settlement agreement, termination letter, pleadings, demand letters, legal invoices, proof of payment, correspondence, mediation materials, human-rights documents, medical evidence if relevant, and any allocation showing what each part of the settlement was intended to compensate.

Does the employer have to withhold tax from a settlement?

Usually, yes, if the payment is employment income or a retiring allowance. Employment income is generally subject to ordinary payroll withholding and may involve CPP and EI. A retiring allowance is taxable and subject to withholding, but CPP and EI are generally not required to be withheld from retiring allowance payments.

What happens if my employer reports the whole settlement as taxable?

If the employer reports the entire settlement as taxable employment income or as a retiring allowance, it may be harder for the employee to later argue that part of the amount was non-taxable. This is why the tax characterization and reporting position should be addressed before the settlement is signed and paid.

Can part of a settlement be taxable and another part non-taxable?

Yes. A blended settlement may include taxable wages, a retiring allowance, interest, legal-cost reimbursement, and non-taxable general damages. Each component should be separately identified and supported by the evidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.