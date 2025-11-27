Provincial Employment Law Update: Key Changes Impacting Employers In Québec, Ontario, And British Columbia

Keeping up with employment law in Canada used to be a marathon. Now, it's a sprint. For employers in Québec, Ontario, and British Columbia, a significant volume of new legislation is reshaping compliance obligations. The critical question is not whether these changes affect your organization, but how quickly you can adapt to meet them. Understanding the evolving landscape and responding proactively is essential.

This article maps the developing legal landscape, highlighting key legislative changes that will affect day-to-day operations, from hiring practices to human resources management.

Québec: A wave of significant reforms

Québec is leading the charge with ambitious legislative activity impacting everything from language requirements to health and safety protocols. Here's what you need to know:

Bill 101: An Act to improve certain labour laws

This omnibus bill was adopted on October 23 and includes wide-ranging amendments to several provincial labour laws. Key amendments include:

A faster, stricter grievance arbitration: The bill imposes a new, rigid timeline for arbitration, including a one-year maximum to reach a first hearing. It also mandates considering mediation and allows arbitrators to require preparatory meetings.

The bill introduces protected leave for compliance with public health orders and for Canadian Armed Forces reservists. Sharply increased fines: Fines are set to rise across the board, including for psychological harassment, child labour , and placement agency violations. Fines for negotiation in bad faith and use of replacement workers will also increase.

Executive officers performing work may now be covered under the occupational injury regime. Financial support for employers: CNESST may reimburse wages paid to reassigned pregnant or breastfeeding workers in certain circumstances.

Bill 96: The francization deadline is here

As of June 1, 2025, businesses with 25 or more employees in Québec must be registered with the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF), analyze their linguistic situation, andimplement a francization program if French is not the general language of use. This is a hard deadline with major operational implication.

Restricted access to medical records and new safety rules

Sick notes are out: You can no longer request medical documentation for the first three absences of three consecutive days or fewer over the course of 12 months, or for certain family-related leaves.

You can no longer request medical documentation for the first three absences of three consecutive days or fewer over the course of 12 months, or for certain family-related leaves. Health & safety programs mandatory: By October 2026, employers with 20+ workers need a full prevention program. Those with 19 or fewer need a simpler action plan. These programs must address psychological harassment and other risks.

On the horizon: Bill 89 (regulating strikes) will come into effect on November 30, introducing the notion of "services ensuring the well-being of the population" and granting the Minister of Labour new powers in the context of labour disputes. Keep an eye on Bill 990 (regulating telework), which signals future changes.

Ontario: The "working for workers" agenda continues

Ontario's Government continues its legislative agenda with Bill 30, the Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025.

Bill 30: Proposed changes to watch

If passed, this bill would introduce:

Job search leave for group terminations: Employees affected by mass termination would be entitled to three days of unpaid leave to search for new employment.

Employees affected by mass termination would be entitled to three days of unpaid leave to search for new employment. Extended temporary layoffs: With employee agreement and Director of Employment Standards approval, employers may place employees on extended lay-offs exceeding 35 weeks within a 52-week period, provided the lay-off does not exceed 52 weeks within any 78-week period .

Employers who make false or misleading statements or representations about a worker's claim for benefits could be fined up to $750,000. New OHSA administrative penalties: Inspectors may impose monetary penalties directly for contraventions or compliance failures.

New job posting requirements under Ontario's Employment Standards Act, 2000

These new requirements represent a significant shift in recruitment requirements for "publicly advertised job postings." Effective January 1, 2026, employers with 25 or more employees must:

Disclose compensation : Include the expected salary or salary range. If a range is provided, it cannot span more than $50,000. This requirement does not apply to positions where expected salary, or the top of range, exceeds $200,000 per year.

: Include the expected salary or salary range. If a range is provided, it cannot span more than $50,000. This requirement does not apply to positions where expected salary, or the top of range, exceeds $200,000 per year. Disclose AI use: Indicate if Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used to screen, assess, or select job applicants.

Indicate if Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used to screen, assess, or select job applicants. Remove "Canadian experience" requirements: Job postings must not include any requirement for Canadian work experience.

Job postings must not include any requirement for Canadian work experience. Notify candidates promptly: Inform all interviewed candidates of hiring decision within 45 days of their final interview.

Inform all interviewed candidates of hiring decision within 45 days of their final interview. Maintain records: Retain recruitment records—including job postings, application forms, and information provided to interviewed candidates—for three years after the job posting is removed.

Other key updates

Long-term illness leave: As of June 19, 2025, employees with 13 or more weeks of service are entitled to up to 27 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave within a 52-week period for serious medical conditions, provided a medical certificate is submitted.

As of June 19, 2025, employees with 13 or more weeks of service are entitled to up to 27 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave within a 52-week period for serious medical conditions, provided a medical certificate is submitted. Minimum wage increase: Effective October 1, 2025, the general minimum wage increased to $17.60 per hour, with student employees at $16.60 per hour, and homeworkers at $19.35 per hour.

British Columbia: Focus on transparency and worker support

BC's legislative changes emphasize pay transparency and predictable wage increases.

Pay Transparency Act (phased implementation) : By November 1, 2026, employers with 50 or more employees in BC must post their first pay transparency report, disclosing specific data on gender pay gaps. Start preparing your data now.

: By November 1, 2026, employers with 50 or more employees in BC must post their first pay transparency report, disclosing specific data on gender pay gaps. Start preparing your data now. Prohibition on sick notes (Bill 11) : BC is banning sick notes for short-term, health-related absences. The changes came into force on November 12, 2025, and we will be releasing separate more comprehensive update on the changes shortly.

: BC is banning sick notes for short-term, health-related absences. The changes came into force on November 12, 2025, and we will be releasing separate more comprehensive update on the changes shortly. Predictable minimum wage increases: BC's minimum wage is now $17.85 per hour (as of June 1, 2025) and is adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index. Budget accordingly for this predictable annual increase.

Key takeaways for Canadian employers

The common thread across these provincial changes is a move towards greater transparency, employee support, and procedural formality. To stay ahead of the curve:

Audit your policies now: Review hiring, leave, and absenteeism policies against these new standards. The Ontario job posting and Québec sick note rules require immediate attention. Plan for pay transparency: BC and Ontario employers must develop processes for collecting pay data and disclosing salary ranges. Train your hiring managers: Ensure your team is ready for the new recruitment rules, especially around AI disclosure and interview follow-ups. Monitor bill progress: Watch Bill 101 in Québec and Bill 30 in Ontario closely, as their enactment could create immediate compliance obligations.

Conclusion: Proactive compliance is your best strategy

Navigating this patchwork of provincial laws is complex but critical. The cost of non-compliance, in fines, legal disputes, and reputational damage, is higher than ever.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.