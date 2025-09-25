Québec's Act Respecting Occupational Health And Safety: New Provisions In Force As Of Oct. 1, 2025

On Sept. 30, 2021, the National Assembly of Québec passed Bill 59, An Act to modernise the occupational health and safety system (Bill 59), marking the first major reform in occupational health and safety in nearly 40 years. This major reform, which namely amends the Act respecting occupational health and safety (AOHS), provided for the gradual implementation of new obligations.

Four years later, this regulatory transformation reaches a final milestone: on Oct. 1, 2025, certain permanent provisions of Bill 59 will come into full force, in accordance with the Order in council 1154-2025 (the Order). Despite the introduction of Bill 101 last Spring, which suggested a postponement until 2026, the government has confirmed that this initial key deadline of Oct. 1, 2025, remains.

The Order also provides for the repeal, on the same date, of the Regulation respecting safety representatives in establishments and the Regulation respecting health and safety committees. A new regulation, the Regulation respecting prevention and participation mechanisms in an establishment, will then come into force. This regulation includes the following chapters:

Chapter II : Prevention Program and Action Plan

: Prevention Program and Action Plan Chapter III : Health and Safety Committee

: Health and Safety Committee Chapter IV: Health and Safety Representative

In continuation of the Insight we published on the subject in 2022, the current Insight highlights the main obligations that will come into force this fall, in order to help you anticipate their impact on your workplace.

It should be noted that specific obligations have applied to construction sites since Jan. 1, 2023, under the Regulation respecting prevention mechanisms specific to construction sites.

