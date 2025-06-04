Ontario Introduces Bill 30: Working For Workers Seven Act, 2025

On May 28, 2025, the Ontario government introduced Bill 30, the Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025 ("Bill 30"). Building on the six previous Working for Workers Acts, Bill 30 proposes further amendments to various workplace and employment-related statutes, including the Employment Standards Act, 2000 ("ESA"), the Occupational Health and Safety Act ("OHSA"), and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997 ("WSIA").

Below is a summary of the key legislative changes proposed in Bill 30 that employers should take note of1.

Proposed Amendments to the ESA

If passed, Bill 30 would:

Require operators of job posting platforms to implement a mechanism or procedure for users to report fraudulent publicly advertised job postings. Related administrative obligations will also be imposed, including having in place a written policy addressing fraudulent job postings.

Create a new unpaid leave for employes who receive notice of termination as part of a mass termination (50 or more employees), and require employers to provide up to three days of unpaid leave during the leave period for workers to complete job-seeking activities (interviews, job searches, courses). Employers will be allowed to request reasonable evidence of entitlement and may count partial leave days taken as full days. Employees will not be entitled to this leave if they receive pay in lieu of notice for more than 25% of the required notice period.

Allow extended lay-offs of 35 or more weeks in a 52-week period under certain circumstances, with the agreement of both the employer and employee, and approval from the Director. The lay-off will not be able to exceed 52 weeks in any 78-week period.

Proposed Amendments to the OHSA

Bill 30 would also:

Introduce a new administrative penalty system under the OHSA, with penalty amounts to be prescribed by regulation. Penalties will be reviewable, and unpaid penalties may be enforced as Crown debts. The publication of penalty information will be permitted, though those who pay penalties will be immune from quasi-criminal prosecution for the same violation.

Provide a temporary program (to be repealed at some future date to be named) to reimburse eligible employers for the cost of OHSA-required defibrillators.

Proposed Amendments to the WSIA

Bill 30 would also:

Prohibit employers from making false or misleading statements or representations to the WSIB in connection with claim benefits.

Make it an offence for employers to fail to pay premiums due under section 88 of the WSIA, and authorize courts to order restitution as a remedy.

Introduce new administrative penalties for employers who make false statements to the WSIB, fail to maintain accurate wage records, or do not pay premiums on time.

Raise the maximum fine under the WSIA for persons convicted of multiple counts of the same offence in a single legal proceeding, to $750,000.

Introduce aggravating factors that must be considered when sentencing employers for convictions for offences under WSIA. These aggravating factors will include a record of convictions, multiple convictions in the same proceeding, and a history of non-compliance.

Takeaways for Employers

Although Bill 30 is not yet law, as with previous iterations of Ontario's Working for Workers Acts, Bill 30's proposed changes are significant and would impose increased obligations and duties on employers.

We will continue to track the progress of Bill 30 and will post any updates as they become available.

Footnote

1 Not an exhaustive list of changes proposed by the Act.

To view the original article click here

