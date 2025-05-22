Employment And Labour Law Insights – June 2025 (Wibenar)

On Wednesday, June 25, join us for the next instalment of our quarterly Employment and Labour Law Insights webinar series. In this session, Osler's Kelly O'Ferrall, Steven Dickie, Irmak Aydemir and Diana Holloway will be discussing:

Key updates in human rights law: trends and case developments

Proposed changes to Ontario's Rules of Civil Procedure and their impact on the employment litigation landscape

Arbitration clauses in employment contracts: pros, cons and practical tips

Legislative developments: what's new in employment law

Available live and on-demand, each 60-minute session provides an update on recent court decisions, as well as pending and new legislative and policy developments. Members of our Employment and Labour Group deliver timely and practical analysis about what the developments mean for your business.

