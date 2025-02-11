Trade Wars And The Workplace: An Employer's Guide To Temporary Layoffs

On February 1, President Trump issued an executive order directing the U.S. to impose new 25% tariffs on imports from Canada. Later that day, Canada announced retaliatory 25% tariffs on $155-billion in U.S. goods. Both measures were supposed to take effect on February 4, but two chaotic days (and at least one "good talk" later),1 both countries took a step back from the ledge – agreeing to pause their respective tariffs for a period of "at least 30 days".

Understandably, Canadian businesses are still very concerned about the impact that a potential trade war could have on their employees, operations, partners, customers, and suppliers. Amid this uncertainty, employers are well-advised to carefully consider all available options to protect their employees and operations should political tensions rise again. For many, this includes a refresher on the rules and legal consequences of temporary layoffs.

Layoffs Permitted by Legislation, Not Necessarily by Common Law

As many employers discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no automatic right to lay off employees, even if employment standards legislation allows it. Rather, there is a presumption under Canadian law that a temporary layoff constitutes a constructive dismissal, allowing the employee to treat their employment as having been terminated (allowing them to seek damages). This presumption of constructive dismissal can be rebutted in three ways:

1. Express Term in the Employee's Agreement

The easiest way to rebut a claim of constructive dismissal is to obtain the employee's prior consent to a temporary layoff. If an employee signed a written offer letter or employment agreement with a temporary layoff clause, this should avoid the risk of a constructive dismissal claim.

The layoff can then proceed without the employee's further consent, provided the layoff complies with employment standards legislation. In the table below, we set out the provincial and federal rules and maximum durations of temporary layoffs.

2. Implied Term Allowing for a Temporary Layoff

Ontario and other provincial courts have also recognized a so-called "implied term" allowing an employer to place an employee on a temporary layoff. Such an implied term is typically established through the employer's past practices of laying off employees, general practices regarding layoffs within their industry, or other reasonable expectations of the employer and employee regarding layoffs.

However, as we wrote about previously, Ontario courts have imposed a high bar for employers to prove such an "implied term". Therefore, we recommend that employers proceed with great caution if relying upon an implied term to allow for a temporary layoff, as doing so may risk inviting constructive dismissal claims.

In other provinces, such as British Columbia, employers may be permitted to temporarily lay off employees where it is normal and expected in the industry. However, such layoffs are not expected to apply in the context of the current economic uncertainty.

3. Condonation or Consent to the Layoff

A layoff will not trigger a constructive dismissal where it is consented to or condoned by the employee. Consent is typically provided in an express form such as a layoff notice signed back by the employee. Condonation arises where the employer can establish through the employee's actions and communications that, viewed objectively, the employee freely consented to the layoff.

Similar to implied terms permitting layoffs, establishing condonation (as opposed to outright consent), will be challenging for employers. Ontario courts have held that a written acknowledgement of a layoff is not consent or condonation of a layoff, nor is an employee's failure to clearly object to a layoff. Employers therefore must be cautious when relying upon employee condonation and should take the time to ensure that layoff letters and notices asking employees for their consent to the layoff are properly drafted.

How to Proceed with Layoffs without an Express Term

Employers with clear and enforceable layoff terms in their employment agreements will be able to proceed with temporary layoffs, as long as the employer acts honestly and in good faith. However, most employers will likely find they don't have such express terms, requiring them to explore other courses of action to reduce their exposure to constructive dismissal claims. Some strategies that employers may consider include financially incentivizing employees to consent to layoffs, regularly updating employees about layoffs, and re-offering comparable employment where available to mitigate potential claims.

Takeaways

Employers across Canada should assess whether their offer letters and employment agreements contain layoff clauses, as well as up-to-date termination clauses. Employers should also consider their options and risks before proceeding with temporary layoffs. In addition, employers should consider whether their plans could trigger group termination obligations, such as notice to the applicable provincial employment standards branch. With advance planning and strategies, risks can be mitigated.

Additional Resources

McMillan has prepared the following table summarizing the basic framework of temporary layoffs under provincial and federal employment standards legislation. The table serves as a general reference guide for employer obligations when implementing temporary layoffs.

Depending on the circumstances, employers may be exempt from the below obligations. For instance, some jurisdictions exempt employers from providing layoff notice in cases of a sudden and unforeseen lack of work beyond the employer's control.

Additionally, employers should be aware that employees may have entitlements beyond those listed below, arising from collective agreements, individual employment agreements, or mass termination provisions.

For legal advice on your business' obligations with respect to temporary layoffs, please contact a member of McMillan's Employment and Labour Relations Group.