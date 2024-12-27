ARTICLE
27 December 2024

Fundamentals Of Canadian Labor Law: Maintaining A Non-Union Workforce In Canada (Podcast)

In the second episode of our six-part podcast series, "The Fundamentals of Canadian Labor Law," Littler attorneys Stephen Shore and Matt Badrov discuss how to maintain...
Canada Employment and HR
Stephen Shore and Matthew P. Badrov

In the second episode of our six-part podcast series, "The Fundamentals of Canadian Labor Law," Littler attorneys Stephen Shore and Matt Badrov discuss how to maintain a non-union workforce in Canada, through understanding why employees unionize, how to keep employees engaged, how to counteract union messaging and signs of union activity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephen Shore
Stephen Shore
Photo of Matthew P. Badrov
Matthew P. Badrov
