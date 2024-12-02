ARTICLE
2 December 2024

Emma Gardiner Co-Chairs OBA Program

RS
Rosen Sunshine LLP

Contributor

Rosen Sunshine LLP logo
Rosen Sunshine LLP are passionate advocates for professionals and health care providers, trusted advisors to regulators and health organizations, and experts in their field. We work on behalf of institutional and private clients, including regulators, service providers, professionals, professional associations, insurance companies, clinics, facilities, and organizations.
Explore Firm Details
On November 27, 2023, Emma Gardiner co-chaired the Ontario Bar Association Administrative Law Section's program What's New at Tribunals Ontario: A Conversation with Executive Chair Sean Weir.
Canada Employment and HR
Photo of Emma Gardiner
Authors

On November 27, 2023, Emma Gardiner co-chaired the Ontario Bar Association Administrative Law Section's program What's New at Tribunals Ontario: A Conversation with Executive Chair Sean Weir. Mr. Sean Weir, Executive Director of Tribunals Ontario, answered questions and shared the latest updates from Tribunals Ontario and the work that they are doing to meet the current and future needs of Ontarians.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Employment Law and Labour Law
Authors
Photo of Emma Gardiner
Emma Gardiner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More