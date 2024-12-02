Emma Gardiner Co-Chairs OBA Program

On November 27, 2023, Emma Gardiner co-chaired the Ontario Bar Association Administrative Law Section's program What's New at Tribunals Ontario: A Conversation with Executive Chair Sean Weir. Mr. Sean Weir, Executive Director of Tribunals Ontario, answered questions and shared the latest updates from Tribunals Ontario and the work that they are doing to meet the current and future needs of Ontarians.

