29 November 2024

Employment And Labour Law Insights Quarterly Webinar – November 2024

Canada Employment and HR
No matter your industry, staying up to date on employment and labour law is critical for legal and business professionals across Canada. Osler has the insight and expertise to keep your organization abreast of changes and issues in this constantly changing area.

In this instalment of our quarterly Employment and Labour Law Insights webinar series, Osler's Sven Poysa, Shaun Parker, Melanie Simon and James Dunn discussed:

  • Implied terms for employers, post-employment obligations and the duty of good faith
  • Navigating moonlighting in the era of remote work
  • Termination clauses: key case law updates
  • Legislative developments: Job posting requirements, Working for Workers Act (Parts 4 & 5), and new BC regulations for gig workers

Available live and on-demand, this 60-minute session provided an update on recent court decisions, as well as pending and new legislative and policy developments. Members of our Employment and Labour Group delivered timely and practical analysis about what these developments mean for your business.

Language: English

