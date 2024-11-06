ARTICLE
6 November 2024

Working For Workers Five Act, 2024 Receives Royal Assent

C
Cassels

Contributor

Cassels logo
Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP is a leading Canadian law firm focused on serving the advocacy, transaction and advisory needs of the country’s most dynamic business sectors. Learn more at casselsbrock.com.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In May of 2024 the Ontario government introduced the Working for Workers Five Act, 2024 (the Act).
Canada Ontario Employment and HR
Photo of Laurie Jessome
Authors

In May of 2024 the Ontario government introduced the Working for Workers Five Act, 2024 (the Act). The Cassels Employment & Labour Group provided an update and overview of the Act here. On October 28, 2024, the Act received royal assent and the following provisions are now in force:

  • The Employment Standards Act, 2000 (the ESA) now prohibits employers from requiring an employee to provide a sick note to show evidence of the employee's entitlement to ESA sick leave;
  • The maximum fine for an individual convicted of an offence under the ESA has been increased to $100,000;
  • The Occupational Health &Safety Act (OHSA) now applies to remote work performed in or around a private residence;
  • OHSA's definitions of workplace harassment and sexual harassment have been expanded to include harassment that occurs virtually;
  • A constructor (as defined in OHSA) or employer can post the names and work locations of joint health and safety committee members electronically, provided that it is readily accessible;
  • Employers may also post workplace health and safety policies, a copy of OHSA and any explanatory materials in readily accessible electronic formats rather than in the physical workplace.

As a result of these amendments to the ESA and OHSA, we recommend that all Ontario employers update their practices and policies regarding sick leave and workplace harassment and sexual harassment. Any employer needing assistance with these steps is encouraged to contact the Cassels Employment & Labour Group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Laurie Jessome
Laurie Jessome
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More