L&E Global Employment Law Tracker – July 2024

Canada: The Ontario Court of Appeal Addresses Inability to Mitigate due to Physical Incapacity and Aggravated Damages in the Manner of Dismissal

The Ontario Court of Appeal recently confirmed that an employee may be able to establish that they were physically incapable of mitigating their damages during a reasonable notice period, even without expert medical evidence. The Court also confirmed that aggravated damages can be awarded if an employer terminates employment in a manner that is untruthful, misleading, or unduly insensitive and causes the employee harm. » Read More

Canada: Ontario Open to Feedback on Working Even More for Workers: Comment on Bill 190, the Working for Workers Five Act, 2024

The Ontario government continued its Working for Workers Act series of legislative updates with the introduction of Bill 190, Working for Workers Five Act, 2024 (the "Bill") on May 6, 2024. The Bill's present version proposes amendments to the following employment-related acts: Employment Standards Act, 2000 (the "ESA"); Occupational Health and Safety Act (the "OHSA"); and Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997 (the "WSIA"). The Bill also proposes changes to a number of other acts. » Read More

Canada: Ontario Appoints Skilled Trades Special Advisor

The Ontario government has appointed Dave Cassidy, former president of Unifor Local 444, as a Skilled Trades Special Advisor (the "Advisor"). Advising the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, Mr. Cassidy will assess workforce needs in Ontario's skilled trades, primarily the manufacturing and automotive industries, and hold stakeholder consultations. The Advisor's final report will make recommendations on how to improve the province's skilled trades system, informed by research and these consultations. » Read More

Canada: Ontario's Bill 194 Proposes More Oversight of Public Sector Digital Systems

On May 13, 2024, the Ontario Government introduced Bill 194, Strengthening Cyber Security and Building Trust in the Public Sector Act, 2024 ("Bill 194"). The Bill proposes to enact new legislation to address cyber security and artificial intelligence systems within the public sector, called the Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024 (the "new Digital Security Act"). If passed, it also would take several important steps towards modernizing FIPPA, and towards addressing the burgeoning challenges facing Ontario's public sector with respect to intensifying cybersecurity threats, and identifying appropriate uses of artificial intelligence technologies. Future regulations will be determinative in shaping the scope of the requirements established under Bill 194 and the new Digital Security Act, making it difficult for employers to proactively prepare for compliance. » Read More

Canada: Court Holds Arbitrator Misapplied the Test for Discrimination to a Workplace Investigation

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice Divisional Court held that an arbitrator misapplied the test in determining whether a workplace investigation discriminated against an employee. The Court ultimately set aside the arbitrator's decision and remitted the case back to the arbitrator to be determined by proper application of the test for discrimination. This case provides Ontario employers with important insight on how the test for discrimination will be applied to claims of discrimination in the context of workplace investigations, and the role that circumstantial evidence should play in assessing claims of discrimination. » Read More

