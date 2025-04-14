Increases To Minimum Wage In British Columbia

On February 18, 2025, the Employment Standards Regulation, B.C. Reg. 396/95 (the "Regulation") was amended by Order in Council No. 67 ("Order in Council"). These amendments increase the minimum wage for certain employees, and implement automatic annual adjustments to the same, based on the average change in British Columbia's All-In Consumer Price Index ("CPI").

The Minimum Wage in British Columbia

In British Columbia, employers are required to pay most employees at least the minimum wage prescribed by the Employment Standards Act (the "ESA"), which is currently $17.40 per hour.1

This minimum wage rate is automatically adjusted each year based on the average change in British Columbia's CPI. For 2025, this adjustment mechanism means that the general hourly minimum wage prescribed by the ESA will automatically increase from $17.40 to $17.85 per hour on June 1.

The Minimum Wage for Specific Employees

Some employees in specific industries have different minimum wages, as outlined below.

For example, live-in support workers and camp leaders, resident caretakers and farm workers paid at a piece rate are paid pursuant to the minimum wage rates set out in the Regulation. These wage rates were increased through the recent Order in Council.

The new minimum wage rates which apply to these workers are as follows:

Live-in home support workers must be paid a minimum of $129.62 per day.

Live-in camp leaders must be paid a minimum of $138.93 per day.

Resident caretakers for apartment buildings with 9 to 60 residential suites must be paid a minimum of $1,041.80 per month , plus an additional $41.74 per suite each month .

, plus an additional . Resident caretakers for apartment buildings with 61 or more residential suites must be paid a minimum of $3,548.63 per month .

. Farm workers employed on a piece work basis who hand-harvest the following items have had their minimum wage, for the gross volume or weight picked, increased as follows: Apples at $24.05 per bin ; Apricots at $27.67 per half bin ; Beans at $0.726 per kg ; Blueberries at $1.230 per kg ; Brussels sprouts at $0.506 per kg ; Cherries at $0.698 per kg ; Grapes at $25.56 per half bin ; Mushrooms at $0.731 per kg ; Peaches at $25.56 per half bin ; Pears at $27.08 per bin ; Peas at $0.907 per kg ; Prune plums at $27.08 per half bin ; Raspberries at $1.107 per kg ; Strawberries at $1.067 per kg; Daffodils at $0.193 per bunch (10 stems) 2 .



Employers in these industries should ensure their payroll systems are updated to comply with these new minimum wage rates.

Annual Adjustments to the Minimum Wage

Pursuant to the recent amendments to the Regulation, the industries set out above will also have their minimum wage rates automatically adjusted on an annual basis moving forward, based on British Columbia's CPI. This year, this means that:

on June 1, 2025, each of live-in home support workers, live-in camp leaders, resident caretakers, delivery service and ride-hail workers will have their minimum wage rates automatically increased; and

on December 31, 2025, farm workers will have their minimum wage rates automatically increased.

New Exclusions for Student Nurses and Volunteer Firefighters

The recent amendments to the Regulation also mean that student nurses and auxiliary or volunteer firefighters are no longer subject to the minimum wage specified in the ESA.

They continue to be exempt from several other ESA requirements as well, such as those concerning hiring, work hours, overtime, statutory holidays, leaves, jury duty, vacations, and termination of employment.

Key Takeaways

Employers should update their payroll systems to comply with the new minimum wage rates, and be prepared for the automatic annual increases.

Footnotes

1. Although, on June 1, 2025, the minimum wage will increase to $17.85 per hour. See the news release here.

2. This rate does not include vacation pay.

