ARTICLE
9 August 2024

Minimum Wage To Increase To $16.70 In The Northwest Territories

MR
McLennan Ross LLP

Contributor

McLennan Ross LLP logo
McLennan Ross LLP is a well-established law firm committed to serving the legal needs of Albertans and Northerners for over a century. McLennan Ross is a full service law firm with over 100 lawyers located in Calgary, Edmonton and Yellowknife.
Explore
On July 10, 2024, the Government of the Northwest Territories announced that, effective September 1, 2024, the minimum wage in the Northwest Territories will increase from $16.05 per hour to $16.70 per hour.
Canada Employment and HR
Photo of Marie-Pier Leduc
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 10, 2024, the Government of the Northwest Territories announced that, effective September 1, 2024, the minimum wage in the Northwest Territories will increase from $16.05 per hour to $16.70 per hour.

Since 2022, the Government of the Northwest Territories has used a formula-driven approach to calculate and adjust the minimum wage based on the percentage change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the average hourly wage for the previous year.

All employers are required to pay their employees at an hourly rate equal to or greater than the prescribed minimum wage. This means that any employee currently earning less than $16.70 must have their hourly rate increased to at least $16.70 starting September 1, 2024. If your employees are already earning $16.70 per hour or more, no action is required.

Employers who fail to comply with the obligation to pay their employees an hourly equal to or greater than the minimum wage exposes themselves to complaints before the Employment Standards Office or may be found guilty of an offense under the Employment Standards Act and subject to a fine.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marie-Pier Leduc
Marie-Pier Leduc
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More