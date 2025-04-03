Legislative Update Report No. 2025-06 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 03/13 to 03/26
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2025:
Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
|SOR/2025-107
|Regulations Amending Schedule 2 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act and the Fuel Charge Regulations
|SOR/2025-108
|Regulations Amending the Output-Based Pricing System Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 26, 2025:
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2025-70
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (RPAS – Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight and Other Operations)
|SOR/2025-98
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Parts I, III, IV and VI to VIII – Air Navigation Services)
Bank Act
|SOR/2025-96
|Regulations Amending the Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations
Canada Labour Code
|SOR/2025-79
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code
Canada Wildlife Act
|SOR/2025-100
|Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2025-81
|Order 2024-87-24-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-88
|Reduction in the Release of Volatile Organic Compounds (Storage and Loading of Volatile Petroleum Liquids) Regulations
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2025-95
|United States Surtax Order (Steel and Aluminum 2025)
Department of Employment and Social Development
Act
Employment Insurance Act
|SOR/2025-74
|Employment Insurance Board of Appeal Regulations
Department of Employment and Social Development Act
|SOR/2025-91
|Rules Amending the Social Security Tribunal Rules of Procedure
|SOR/2025-92
|Rules Amending the Social Security Tribunal Rules of Procedure (Canada Disability Benefit)
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2025-89
|Order Amending the Export Control List
Excise Tax Act
|SOR/2025-76
|Regulations Amending the Real Property (GST/HST) Regulations
|SOR/2025-77
|Regulations Amending Various GST/HST Regulations, No. 14 (Nova Scotia)
Financial Administration Act
|SOR/2025-85
|Order Amending Part III of Schedule VI to the Financial Administration Act
|SOR/2025-101
|Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act
|SOR/2025-102
|Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario)
|SOR/2025-103
|Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada)
|SOR/2025-104
|Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat)
|SOR/2025-105
|Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act
|SOR/2025-106
|Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2025-93
|Order Establishing Supplementary Rules Respecting the Sale of Natural Health Products Containing Ephedrine or Pseudoephedrine
|SOR/2025-94
|Exemption Order in Respect of Labelling Requirements for Certain Natural Health Products
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2025-71
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
|SOR/2025-72
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
Income Tax Act
|SOR/2025-75
|Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Prescribed Arrangement — Air Canada)
|SOR/2025-97
|Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Northern Residents Deductions)
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
|SOR/2025-99
|Regulations Amending the Migratory Bird Sanctuary Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
|SOR/2025-67
|Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Reporting of Goods Regulations
|SOR/2025-68
|Regulations Amending the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Regulations and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2025-69
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Sudan) Regulations
|SOR/2025-82
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations
|SOR/2025-83
|Order Amending the Special Economic Measures Permit Authorization Order
|SOR/2025-84
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
|SOR/2025-80
|Tobacco Charges Regulations
United Nations Act
|SOR/2025-78
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Implementing the United Nations Resolutions on Haiti
Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act
|SOR/2025-73
|Regulations Amending the Wild Animal and Plant Trade Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 22, 2025:
Status of the Artist Act
- Regulations Amending the Status of the Artist Act Procedural Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 15, 2025:
Canada Marine Act
- Prince Rupert Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act
- Joint directive
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 21861
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-001-25 — Addendum to the Non-Competitive Local Licensing Framework to include Spectrum in the 27.5-28.35 GHz Band
- Notice No. SPB-002-25 — Consultation on the 26 GHz and 38 GHz Bands
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Bicknell's Thrush critical habitat in the St. Paul Island National Wildlife Area
- Description of Roseate Tern critical habitat in the Country Island National Wildlife Area
Trust and Loan Companies Act
- MCAN Mortgage Corporation — Exemption
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 22, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the proposed Release Guidelines for Chemicals Used in the Rubber Product Manufacturing Sector including BENPAT and TMTD
- Order 2025-87-03-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality — Operational Parameters: Calcium, Magnesium, Hardness, Chloride, Sulphate, Total Dissolved Solids and Hydrogen Sulphide in Drinking Water
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
- Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with Russia
- Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Department of Industry Act
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-004-25 — Fee Order for Certain Spectrum Licences Used to Provide Commercial Mobile Services Below 10 GHz
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-003-25 — Decision on a Fee Framework and Amendments to Conditions of Licence for Certain Spectrum Licences Used to Provide Commercial Mobile Services Below 10 GHz
Canada Transportation Act
- Levy of shipments of crude oil by rail
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 15, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Renewable diesel — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-020
- Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Renewable diesel
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 22, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-021
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|44
|Agricultural Operation Practices Amendment Act, 2025
|45
|Critical Infrastructure Defence Amendment Act, 2025
|46
|Information and Privacy Statutes Amendment Act, 2025
|47
|Automobile Insurance Act
|48
|iGaming Alberta Act
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2025:
Alberta Human Rights Act
|Alta Reg 17/2025
|Human Rights Education and Multiculturalism Fund Grant (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Historical Resources Act
|Alta Reg 23/2025
|Dispositions (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 19
- Sections 5 and 9 in force May 1, 2025. (OIC 66/2025)
Service Alberta Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 20
- Sections 2 and 3 proclaimed into force on April 1, 2025. (OIC 73/2025)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|7
|Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 18, 2025:
Business Number Act
|BC Reg 39/2025
|Amends BC Reg 388/2003 — Business Number Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 42/2025
|Amends BC Regs
153/2011 — Mineral Land Reserve (Conditional Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
Utilities Commision Act
|BC Reg 41/2025
|Enacts Direction No. 9 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|13
|The Minor Amendments and Corrections Act, 2025
|34
|The Highway Traffic Amendment Act (Motor Carrier Enforcement)
|35
|The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act
|36
|The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment and Highway Traffic Amendment Act
|37
|The Manitoba Financial Services Authority Act
|38
|The Highway Traffic Amendment Act (Traffic Safety Measures)
|41
|The Reporting of Supports for Child Survivors of Sexual Assault (Trained Health Professionals and Evidence Collection Kits) Amendment Act
|43
|The Human Rights Code Amendment Act
|44
|The Matriarch Circle Act and Amendments to The Commemoration of Days, Weeks and Months Act (Ribbon Skirt Day)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act
|Man Reg 23/2025
|Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment, Highway Traffic Amendment and Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 39
- Sections 29, 30, 32 and 43 in force March 31, 2025. (OIC 82/2025)
The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SM 2024, c 35
- Schedule C, which enacts The Manitoba Hydro Amendment Act, SM 2024, c 35, in force March 31, 2025. (OIC 83/2025)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|6
|An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act
|7
|An Act Respecting Travel Nurses
|8
|An Act Respecting the Degree Granting Act
|9
|An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
|10
|An Act Respecting Motorcycle Safety
|11
|An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act
|12
|An Act to Repeal the Pension Plan Sustainability and Transfer Act
|13
|An Act Respecting the Firefighters' Compensation Act and the Workers' Compensation Act
|14
|An Act to Amend the Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act
|15
|An Act Respecting the Highway Act
|16
|An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
|17
|An Act Respecting Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs
|18
|An Act to Amend An Act Incorporating the New Brunswick Association of Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists
|19
|An Act Respecting the Right to a Healthy Environment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 21, 2025:
Accessibility Act
|NS Reg 48/2025
|Built Environment Accessibility Standard Regulations
Electricity Act
|NS Reg 54/2025
|Renewable Electricity Regulations — amendment
Income Tax Act
|NS Reg 40/2025
|Digital Media Tax Credit Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 41/2025
|Digital Animation Tax Credit Regulations — amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|NS Reg 43/2025
|Occupational Therapy Regulations
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 52/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 53/2025
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 21, 2025:
Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, 15
- Section 194 and clauses 201(b), 221(b), and 222(o) in force March 31, 2025. (NS Reg 44/2025)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 27/25
|General, amending O Reg 246/22
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, March 22, 2025:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure, Local Amendments to OSC Rule 13-502 Fees, Changes to Companion Policy 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements, and Companion Policy 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|2
|An Act to Amend the Public Health Act
|3
|An Act to Amend the Fathers of Confederation Buildings Act
|4
|Survivorship Act
|5
|Trustee Act
|6
|An Act to Amend the Unsightly Property Act
|7
|Medical and Hospital Services Insurance Act
|8
|An Act to Amend the Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act
|9
|An Act to repeal the Dispensing Opticians Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 22, 2025:
Gasoline Tax Act
|EC2025-251
|Gasoline Tax Regulations
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2025-258
|Licensed Practical Nurse Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, March 22, 2025:
Gasoline Tax Act, SPEI 2022, c 75
- Act in force March 22, 2025.
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|94
|Loi visant notamment à renforcer la laïcité dans le réseau de l'éducation et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|94
|An Act to, in particular, reinforce laicity in the education network and to amend various legislative provisions
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 mars 2025:
Loi sur la protection du consommateur
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 mars 2025:
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualification professionnelle des entrepreneurs et des constructeurs propriétaires et le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le bâtiment
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 19, 2025:
Consumer Protection Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 26, 2025:
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional qualification of contractors and owner-builders and the Regulation respecting the application of the Building Act
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 mars 2025:
Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel, SQ 2024, c 9
- Que soit fixée au 1er septembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 4, 22 et 39 de la Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel. (Décret 227-2025)
Loi visant à améliorer l'accompagnement des personnes et à simplifier le régime d'assistance sociale, SQ 20244, c 34
- Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1, 2, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 13, des articles 14, 15 et 17, de l'article 18, en ce qu'il édicte l'article 43.4 de la Loi sur l'aide aux personnes et aux familles (chapitre A-13.1.1), du paragraphe 2° de l'article 31, des articles 34 et 40, de l'article 46, à l'exception du paragraphe 1° du premier alinéa de l'article 108 de la Loi sur l'aide aux personnes et aux familles qu'il édicte, de l'article 48, de l'article 50, en ce qu'il édicte le paragraphe 2° de l'article 131.1 de la Loi sur l'aide aux personnes et aux familles, de l'article 57, des paragraphes 1° et 3° de l'article 58, des articles 59, 64 à 72 ainsi que de celles du paragraphe 2° de l'article 73 de la Loi visant à améliorer l'accompagnement des personnes et à simplifier le régime d'assistance sociale (2024, chapitre 34) (Décret 292-2025)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 mars 2025:
Loi modernisant l'industrie de la construction, SQ 2024, c 19
- Que soit fixée au 31 mars 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du paragraphe 3° de l'article 67 de la Loi modernisant l'industrie de la construction (2024, chapitre 19) et de celles du paragraphe 2° de l'article 69 de cette loi, en ce qu'elles prévoient que la garantie d'emploi d'une durée d'au moins 150 heures n'est pas requise pour une femme ou une personne représentative de la diversité de la société québécoise. (Décret 440-2025)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 19, 2025:
Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence, SQ 2024, c 9
- Sections 4, 22 and 39 in force September 1, 2025 (OC 227-2025)
Act to improve support for persons and to simplify the social assistance regime, SQ 2024, c 34
- Sections 1 and 2, paragraph 2 of section 13, sections 14, 15 and 17, section 18, insofar as it enacts section 43.4 of the Individual and Family Assistance Act (chapter A-13.1.1), paragraph 2 of section 31, sections 34 and 40, section 46, except subparagraph 1 of the first paragraph of section 108 of the Individual and Family Assistance Act that it enacts, section 48, section 50, insofar as it enacts paragraph 2 of section 131.1 of the Individual and Family Assistance Act, section 57, paragraphs 1 and 3 of section 58, section 59, sections 64 to 72, and paragraph 2 of section 73 come in force April 1, 2025. (OC 292-2025)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 26, 2025:
Act to modernize the construction industry, SQ 2024, c 19
- Paragraph 3 of section 67 and, insofar as it provides that the guarantee of employment for not less than 150 hours is not required for a woman or a person who is representative of the diversity of Québec society, paragraph 2 of section 69 in force March 31, 2025. (OC 440-2025)
Sanctions
25 mars 2025
- Loi nº 79, Loi édictant la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux et modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau administratif des organismes municipaux — Chapitre nº 4
- Loi nº 86, Loi visant à assurer la pérennité du territoire agricole et sa vitalité — Chapitre nº 5
Assents
Mar 25, 2025
- Bill 79, An Act to enact the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies and to amend various provisions mainly for the purpose of reducing the administrative burden of municipal bodies — Chapter No. 4
- Bill, An Act to ensure the long-term preservation and vitality of agricultural land — Chapter No. 5
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 mars 2025:
Loi sur l'assurance médicaments
- Avis concernant les changements apportés à la Liste des médicaments annexée au règlement concernant la liste des médicaments couverts par le régime général d'assurance médicaments (Année 2024)
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
- Avis concernant les modifications apportés aux règlements pris en vertu du premier alinéa de l'article 72.1 de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie (Année 2024)
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 26, 2025:
An Act respecting prescription drug insurance
- Notice concerning the 2024 amendments made to the List of Medications attached to the Regulation respecting the List of medications covered by the basic prescription drug insurance plan
Health Insurance Act
- Notice concerning the 2024 amendments made to the regulations established under the first paragraph of section 72.1 of the Health Insurance Act
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|13
|The Income Tax Amendment Act, 2025
|14
|The Power Corporation Amendment Act, 2025
|15
|The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Amendment Act, 2025
|16
|The Provincial Sales Tax Amendment Act, 2025
|17
|The Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive (Patent Box) Amendment Act, 2025
|18
|The Regulated Health Professions Act
|19
|The Regulated Health Professions Consequential Amendments Act, 2025
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|49
|Technical Amendments (Estates, unclaimed bodies and related matters) Act (2025)
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2025:
Securities Act
|YOIC 2025/25
|Regulation to amend the Securities Fees Regulation (2025)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.