Legislative Update Report No. 2025-06 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2025:

Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

SOR/2025-107 Regulations Amending Schedule 2 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act and the Fuel Charge Regulations SOR/2025-108 Regulations Amending the Output-Based Pricing System Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 26, 2025:

Aeronautics Act

SOR/2025-70 Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (RPAS – Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight and Other Operations) SOR/2025-98 Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Parts I, III, IV and VI to VIII – Air Navigation Services)

Bank Act

SOR/2025-96 Regulations Amending the Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations

Canada Labour Code

SOR/2025-79 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code

Canada Wildlife Act

SOR/2025-100 Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2025-81 Order 2024-87-24-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-88 Reduction in the Release of Volatile Organic Compounds (Storage and Loading of Volatile Petroleum Liquids) Regulations

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-95 United States Surtax Order (Steel and Aluminum 2025)

Department of Employment and Social Development Act

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2025-74 Employment Insurance Board of Appeal Regulations

Department of Employment and Social Development Act

SOR/2025-91 Rules Amending the Social Security Tribunal Rules of Procedure SOR/2025-92 Rules Amending the Social Security Tribunal Rules of Procedure (Canada Disability Benefit)

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2025-89 Order Amending the Export Control List

Excise Tax Act

SOR/2025-76 Regulations Amending the Real Property (GST/HST) Regulations SOR/2025-77 Regulations Amending Various GST/HST Regulations, No. 14 (Nova Scotia)

Financial Administration Act

SOR/2025-85 Order Amending Part III of Schedule VI to the Financial Administration Act SOR/2025-101 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act SOR/2025-102 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario) SOR/2025-103 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada) SOR/2025-104 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act (Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat) SOR/2025-105 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act SOR/2025-106 Order Amending Schedule I.1 to the Financial Administration Act

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2025-93 Order Establishing Supplementary Rules Respecting the Sale of Natural Health Products Containing Ephedrine or Pseudoephedrine SOR/2025-94 Exemption Order in Respect of Labelling Requirements for Certain Natural Health Products

Fisheries Act

SOR/2025-71 Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations SOR/2025-72 Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations

Income Tax Act

SOR/2025-75 Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Prescribed Arrangement — Air Canada) SOR/2025-97 Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Northern Residents Deductions)

Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

SOR/2025-99 Regulations Amending the Migratory Bird Sanctuary Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

SOR/2025-67 Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Reporting of Goods Regulations SOR/2025-68 Regulations Amending the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Regulations and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-69 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Sudan) Regulations SOR/2025-82 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations SOR/2025-83 Order Amending the Special Economic Measures Permit Authorization Order SOR/2025-84 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

SOR/2025-80 Tobacco Charges Regulations

United Nations Act

SOR/2025-78 Regulations Amending the Regulations Implementing the United Nations Resolutions on Haiti

Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act

SOR/2025-73 Regulations Amending the Wild Animal and Plant Trade Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 22, 2025:

Status of the Artist Act

Regulations Amending the Status of the Artist Act Procedural Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 15, 2025:

Canada Marine Act

Prince Rupert Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act

Joint directive

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Significant New Activity Notice No. 21861

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-001-25 — Addendum to the Non-Competitive Local Licensing Framework to include Spectrum in the 27.5-28.35 GHz Band

Notice No. SPB-002-25 — Consultation on the 26 GHz and 38 GHz Bands

Species at Risk Act

Description of Bicknell's Thrush critical habitat in the St. Paul Island National Wildlife Area

Description of Roseate Tern critical habitat in the Country Island National Wildlife Area

Trust and Loan Companies Act

MCAN Mortgage Corporation — Exemption

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 22, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the proposed Release Guidelines for Chemicals Used in the Rubber Product Manufacturing Sector including BENPAT and TMTD

Order 2025-87-03-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality — Operational Parameters: Calcium, Magnesium, Hardness, Chloride, Sulphate, Total Dissolved Solids and Hydrogen Sulphide in Drinking Water

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with Russia

Directive on Financial Transactions Associated with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Department of Industry Act

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-004-25 — Fee Order for Certain Spectrum Licences Used to Provide Commercial Mobile Services Below 10 GHz

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-003-25 — Decision on a Fee Framework and Amendments to Conditions of Licence for Certain Spectrum Licences Used to Provide Commercial Mobile Services Below 10 GHz

Canada Transportation Act

Levy of shipments of crude oil by rail

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 15, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Renewable diesel — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-020

Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Renewable diesel

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 22, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-021

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 44 Agricultural Operation Practices Amendment Act, 2025 45 Critical Infrastructure Defence Amendment Act, 2025 46 Information and Privacy Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 47 Automobile Insurance Act 48 iGaming Alberta Act

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2025:

Alberta Human Rights Act

Alta Reg 17/2025 Human Rights Education and Multiculturalism Fund Grant (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Historical Resources Act

Alta Reg 23/2025 Dispositions (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 19

Sections 5 and 9 in force May 1, 2025. (OIC 66/2025)

Service Alberta Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 20

Sections 2 and 3 proclaimed into force on April 1, 2025. (OIC 73/2025)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 7 Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 18, 2025:

Business Number Act

BC Reg 39/2025 Amends BC Reg 388/2003 — Business Number Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 42/2025 Amends BC Regs

153/2011 — Mineral Land Reserve (Conditional Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

Utilities Commision Act

BC Reg 41/2025 Enacts Direction No. 9 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 13 The Minor Amendments and Corrections Act, 2025 34 The Highway Traffic Amendment Act (Motor Carrier Enforcement) 35 The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act 36 The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment and Highway Traffic Amendment Act 37 The Manitoba Financial Services Authority Act 38 The Highway Traffic Amendment Act (Traffic Safety Measures) 41 The Reporting of Supports for Child Survivors of Sexual Assault (Trained Health Professionals and Evidence Collection Kits) Amendment Act 43 The Human Rights Code Amendment Act 44 The Matriarch Circle Act and Amendments to The Commemoration of Days, Weeks and Months Act (Ribbon Skirt Day)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act

Man Reg 23/2025 Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment, Highway Traffic Amendment and Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Amendment Act, SM 2022, c 39

Sections 29, 30, 32 and 43 in force March 31, 2025. (OIC 82/2025)

The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SM 2024, c 35

Schedule C, which enacts The Manitoba Hydro Amendment Act, SM 2024, c 35, in force March 31, 2025. (OIC 83/2025)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 6 An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act 7 An Act Respecting Travel Nurses 8 An Act Respecting the Degree Granting Act 9 An Act to Amend the Judicature Act 10 An Act Respecting Motorcycle Safety 11 An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act 12 An Act to Repeal the Pension Plan Sustainability and Transfer Act 13 An Act Respecting the Firefighters' Compensation Act and the Workers' Compensation Act 14 An Act to Amend the Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act 15 An Act Respecting the Highway Act 16 An Act to Amend the Judicature Act 17 An Act Respecting Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs 18 An Act to Amend An Act Incorporating the New Brunswick Association of Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists 19 An Act Respecting the Right to a Healthy Environment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 21, 2025:

Accessibility Act

NS Reg 48/2025 Built Environment Accessibility Standard Regulations

Electricity Act

NS Reg 54/2025 Renewable Electricity Regulations — amendment

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 40/2025 Digital Media Tax Credit Regulations — amendment NS Reg 41/2025 Digital Animation Tax Credit Regulations — amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 43/2025 Occupational Therapy Regulations

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 52/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 53/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 21, 2025:

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, 15

Section 194 and clauses 201(b), 221(b), and 222(o) in force March 31, 2025. (NS Reg 44/2025)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 27/25 General, amending O Reg 246/22

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, March 22, 2025:

Ontario Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure, Local Amendments to OSC Rule 13-502 Fees, Changes to Companion Policy 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements, and Companion Policy 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 2 An Act to Amend the Public Health Act 3 An Act to Amend the Fathers of Confederation Buildings Act 4 Survivorship Act 5 Trustee Act 6 An Act to Amend the Unsightly Property Act 7 Medical and Hospital Services Insurance Act 8 An Act to Amend the Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act 9 An Act to repeal the Dispensing Opticians Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 22, 2025:

Gasoline Tax Act

EC2025-251 Gasoline Tax Regulations

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2025-258 Licensed Practical Nurse Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, March 22, 2025:

Gasoline Tax Act, SPEI 2022, c 75

Act in force March 22, 2025.

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 94 Loi visant notamment à renforcer la laïcité dans le réseau de l'éducation et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 94 An Act to, in particular, reinforce laicity in the education network and to amend various legislative provisions

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 mars 2025:

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 mars 2025:

Loi sur le bâtiment

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la qualification professionnelle des entrepreneurs et des constructeurs propriétaires et le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur le bâtiment

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 19, 2025:

Consumer Protection Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 26, 2025:

Building Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional qualification of contractors and owner-builders and the Regulation respecting the application of the Building Act

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 mars 2025:

Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel, SQ 2024, c 9

Que soit fixée au 1er septembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 4, 22 et 39 de la Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel. (Décret 227-2025)

Loi visant à améliorer l'accompagnement des personnes et à simplifier le régime d'assistance sociale, SQ 20244, c 34

Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 1, 2, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 13, des articles 14, 15 et 17, de l'article 18, en ce qu'il édicte l'article 43.4 de la Loi sur l'aide aux personnes et aux familles (chapitre A-13.1.1), du paragraphe 2° de l'article 31, des articles 34 et 40, de l'article 46, à l'exception du paragraphe 1° du premier alinéa de l'article 108 de la Loi sur l'aide aux personnes et aux familles qu'il édicte, de l'article 48, de l'article 50, en ce qu'il édicte le paragraphe 2° de l'article 131.1 de la Loi sur l'aide aux personnes et aux familles, de l'article 57, des paragraphes 1° et 3° de l'article 58, des articles 59, 64 à 72 ainsi que de celles du paragraphe 2° de l'article 73 de la Loi visant à améliorer l'accompagnement des personnes et à simplifier le régime d'assistance sociale (2024, chapitre 34) (Décret 292-2025)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 mars 2025:

Loi modernisant l'industrie de la construction, SQ 2024, c 19

Que soit fixée au 31 mars 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du paragraphe 3° de l'article 67 de la Loi modernisant l'industrie de la construction (2024, chapitre 19) et de celles du paragraphe 2° de l'article 69 de cette loi, en ce qu'elles prévoient que la garantie d'emploi d'une durée d'au moins 150 heures n'est pas requise pour une femme ou une personne représentative de la diversité de la société québécoise. (Décret 440-2025)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 19, 2025:

Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence, SQ 2024, c 9

Sections 4, 22 and 39 in force September 1, 2025 (OC 227-2025)

Act to improve support for persons and to simplify the social assistance regime, SQ 2024, c 34

Sections 1 and 2, paragraph 2 of section 13, sections 14, 15 and 17, section 18, insofar as it enacts section 43.4 of the Individual and Family Assistance Act (chapter A-13.1.1), paragraph 2 of section 31, sections 34 and 40, section 46, except subparagraph 1 of the first paragraph of section 108 of the Individual and Family Assistance Act that it enacts, section 48, section 50, insofar as it enacts paragraph 2 of section 131.1 of the Individual and Family Assistance Act, section 57, paragraphs 1 and 3 of section 58, section 59, sections 64 to 72, and paragraph 2 of section 73 come in force April 1, 2025. (OC 292-2025)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 26, 2025:

Act to modernize the construction industry, SQ 2024, c 19

Paragraph 3 of section 67 and, insofar as it provides that the guarantee of employment for not less than 150 hours is not required for a woman or a person who is representative of the diversity of Québec society, paragraph 2 of section 69 in force March 31, 2025. (OC 440-2025)

Sanctions

25 mars 2025

Loi nº 79, Loi édictant la Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux et modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau administratif des organismes municipaux — Chapitre nº 4

Loi nº 86, Loi visant à assurer la pérennité du territoire agricole et sa vitalité — Chapitre nº 5

Assents

Mar 25, 2025

Bill 79, An Act to enact the Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies and to amend various provisions mainly for the purpose of reducing the administrative burden of municipal bodies — Chapter No. 4

Bill, An Act to ensure the long-term preservation and vitality of agricultural land — Chapter No. 5

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 mars 2025:

Loi sur l'assurance médicaments

Avis concernant les changements apportés à la Liste des médicaments annexée au règlement concernant la liste des médicaments couverts par le régime général d'assurance médicaments (Année 2024)

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Avis concernant les modifications apportés aux règlements pris en vertu du premier alinéa de l'article 72.1 de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie (Année 2024)

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 26, 2025:

An Act respecting prescription drug insurance

Notice concerning the 2024 amendments made to the List of Medications attached to the Regulation respecting the List of medications covered by the basic prescription drug insurance plan

Health Insurance Act

Notice concerning the 2024 amendments made to the regulations established under the first paragraph of section 72.1 of the Health Insurance Act

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 13 The Income Tax Amendment Act, 2025 14 The Power Corporation Amendment Act, 2025 15 The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Amendment Act, 2025 16 The Provincial Sales Tax Amendment Act, 2025 17 The Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive (Patent Box) Amendment Act, 2025 18 The Regulated Health Professions Act 19 The Regulated Health Professions Consequential Amendments Act, 2025

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 49 Technical Amendments (Estates, unclaimed bodies and related matters) Act (2025)

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, March 15, 2025:

Securities Act

YOIC 2025/25 Regulation to amend the Securities Fees Regulation (2025)

