Québec holds a strategic position in the Canadian and North American markets. It offers a stable, transparent business environment that drives growth and builds confidence.

Its civil law system provides strong predictability in contracts, liability, and labor relations—giving businesses the clarity they need to plan ahead.Add to that investment-friendly policies, clear and consistent language and data protection rules, recognition of professional credentials, competitive tax incentives, clean energy, and a world-class innovation ecosystem. Québec is built for business.

To help businesses fully leverage these advantages, we've developed a practical guide that brings together the essentials of doing business in Québec, along with fact sheets that summarize key issues by theme.

Explore our resources and discover why Québec is a strategic choice for your business.

