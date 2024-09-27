ARTICLE
27 September 2024

2024 Diversity Disclosure Practices: Diversity And Leadership At Canadian Public Companies

OH
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Contributor

In celebration of the tenth edition of our Diversity Disclosure Practices report, we delve into the evolving landscape of board-level diversity through a collection of interviews with prominent Canadian board directors.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Andrew MacDougall
Authors

In celebration of the tenth edition of our Diversity Disclosure Practices report, we delve into the evolving landscape of board-level diversity through a collection of interviews with prominent Canadian board directors. These influential voices share their experiences, discuss the impact of diversity on board dynamics and offer a window into the strategies driving meaningful, lasting change at the highest level of corporate governance.

Hear directly from these leaders as they reflect on the shifts and best practices shaping the future of boardroom diversity.

DIVERSE VOICES: A conversation with Andrea Wood

Listen

DIVERSE VOICES: A conversation with Wendy Kei

Listen

DIVERSE VOICES: A conversation with Dexter John

Listen

DIVERSE VOICES: A conversation with Mark Podlasly

Listen

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

