BC Court Determines School Board Not Vicariously Liable For Off-School Sexual Abuse

In Ontario, vicarious liability has been found to attach to a school board for the wrongful conduct of its staff, even where it occurred off of school premises. The leading case C.O. v. Williamson 2020 ONSC 3874, involved a plaintiff (represented by Elizabeth Grace of Lerners LLP) who was sexually abused by her high school music teacher and band leader, Royce Williamson, primarily while driving her to and from band related events in his personal vehicle. In this seminal case, Justice Salmers held that the school board was vicariously liable for Mr. Williamson's misconduct as it was strongly connected with his employment with the school board, which employment materially and significantly increased the risk of harm to the plaintiff.

The outcome in the recent Supreme Court of British Columbia decision, HN v School District No. 61, 2024 BCSC 128, clarified that institutions may not be vicariously liable for misconduct occurring off its premises, depending on the particular circumstances. In this case, the plaintiff brought an action against his private tutor, Gary Redgate, who sexually abused him when he was 11 years old, as well as against the school district which had recommended Mr. Redgate to the plaintiff's parents and allowed him to meet with the plaintiff on its school premises. Initially the tutoring sessions were held in an empty classroom, but eventually Mr. Redgate began inviting the plaintiff to his home for tutoring, and unrelated activities such as watching movies, playing cards and working on home projects. The visits to his home were agreed to and arranged by the plaintiff's parents. There were no allegations of any significant inappropriate behaviour occurring at the school, but the plaintiff described Mr. Redgate's sexualized advances as intensifying incrementally during his visits to Mr. Redgate's home, which continued until the plaintiff was 15 or 16.

Mr. Redgate died during the legal proceeding, and the Court ultimately determined that his Estate was liable for the sexual abuse he committed against the plaintiff. However, the Court determined that the school district should not be held liable for the misconduct of Mr. Redgate that occurred off its premises.

In assessing the vicarious liability of the school district, the Court in HN v School District No. 61 applied the "strong connection test" set out in the Supreme Court of Canada's decisions in Bazley v. Curry, [1999] 3 S.C.R. 6 and Jacobi v. Griffiths, [1992] 2 S.C.R. 570. The Court emphasized there needed to be a strong connection between the actual duties imposed by the school district and the abusive conduct of Mr. Redgate, and it failed to find that a sufficiently strong connection existed between what the school was asking Mr. Redgate to do and Mr. Redgate's wrongful acts. Further, the Court pointed out that the plaintiff's parents did not rely on the school district when making arrangements for their son to meet with Mr. Redgate, and never had any concerns about their son's visits to Mr. Redgate's home.

The Court specifically referred to C.O. v. Williamson, stating that it is distinguishable because in that case, the teacher Mr. Williamson was found to have power over the plaintiff which was conferred on him by the school board due to the school's approval of his role and associated activities (including leading band trips and transporting students home from school and school-related activities). In imposing vicarious liability on Mr. Williamson's school board employer, the trial judge in C.O. v. Williamson did not differentiate between the abuse Mr. Williamson committed on and off of school premises, nor suggest that drives home after a school field trip or after a band rehearsal (when he assaulted the plaintiff) were unrelated to his job as a teacher. In short, relying on the Supreme Court of Canada's requirement for a strong connection between the misconduct and the tasks assigned to the wrongdoer, the judge found all of the abuse Mr. Williamson perpetrated against the plaintiff was connected with his job as a teacher and band leader.

The B.C. decision in HN v School District No. 61 should be understood on its unique and narrow facts — sexual assault of a student by a private tutor (not an employee of the school district) which occurred only off school premises and in a context that was not connected to any approved school activities. This is distinct from C.O. v. Williamson, where a strong connection was established.

To date, C.O. v. Williamson has not received any negative treatment by an Ontario or other court in Canada and, therefore, continues to be a persuasive authority for vicarious liability cases involving school boards or districts that confer on teachers and other school personnel responsibility for, and power over, our children.

More encouraging for sexual abuse survivors in HN v School District No. 61 was the award to the plaintiff of $225,000 for non-pecuniary general damages. In making this award, the B.C. court acknowledged the trend towards increasing damages in sexual abuse cases and declined to rely on dated damages assessments (decided more than 10 years ago). This is because these old awards do not reflect the evolution of society's and, in turn, our courts' understanding of the extent of the harms caused by the sexual abuse of children. Over the last decade, our courts have increasingly recognized that the damages awarded to survivors of childhood sexual abuse should be commensurate with the gravity and harmfulness of the conduct, the effects of which often manifest in survivors' lives over time. This understanding, we hope, will continue to evolve and be reflected in the reasoning of our courts in abuse cases.

