11 March 2026

Preventing Confidentiality Incidents: BLG's Translation Of Recent Guidance From The Commission D'accès À L'information

The Commission d'accès à l'information (CAI) will not be publishing an English version of guidance that it provided in January 2026 on the prevention of confidentiality incidents by private organizations.
Canada Privacy
Frédéric Wilson and Cléa Jullien
The Commission d'accès à l'information (CAI) will not be publishing an English version of guidance that it provided in January 2026 on the prevention of confidentiality incidents by private organizations. On the occasion, the CAI published both a guide and a checklist.

Considering the interest of organizations and individuals throughout Canada for Québec's privacy legislation, BLG has made available this unofficial translation of both tools in an effort to facilitate incident prevention. Readers should refer to these documents with care and review the original French versions published by the CAI. In the event of a discrepancy between the original French versions and their unofficial translation to English, the French versions shall take precedence.

Download the guide

Download the checklist

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

