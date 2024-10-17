Ticketmaster is grappling with alleged ticket fraud involving Taylor Swift concert tickets, prompting a new policy that limits transfers or resales to 72 hours before the show. While the company has not confirmed if this directly addresses fraud concerns, efforts to recover lost tickets are underway.

Brent Arnold, a commercial litigator and data breach counsel in Gowling WLG's Toronto office, recently spoke with CBC about the company's latest data breach scandal.

"What's different about now as opposed to a few years ago is anything that you can buy electronically and sell easily is going to become a target. This kind of attack is becoming much more common," said Brent.

