ARTICLE
17 October 2024

Protecting Swifties: Brent Arnold Speaks To CBC About Ticketmaster's Data Breach (Video)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Ticketmaster is grappling with alleged ticket fraud involving Taylor Swift concert tickets, prompting a new policy that limits transfers or resales to 72 hours before the show. While the company has not confirmed.
Canada Privacy
Photo of Brent Arnold
Authors

Ticketmaster is grappling with alleged ticket fraud involving Taylor Swift concert tickets, prompting a new policy that limits transfers or resales to 72 hours before the show. While the company has not confirmed if this directly addresses fraud concerns, efforts to recover lost tickets are underway.

Brent Arnold, a commercial litigator and data breach counsel in Gowling WLG's Toronto office, recently spoke with CBC about the company's latest data breach scandal.

"What's different about now as opposed to a few years ago is anything that you can buy electronically and sell easily is going to become a target. This kind of attack is becoming much more common," said Brent.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brent Arnold
Brent Arnold
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More