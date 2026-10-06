Ready To Transfer Your Business: Three Essential Steps

When should you start preparing to transfer your business? For Simon Leroux, founder of Optionality, the answer is well before a transaction is on the horizon. He outlines three essential steps to help business owners approach the process with greater clarity and understand the work ahead.

Most business owners think they will sell their company “when they are ready.” In reality, by the time you feel ready, it is almost always too late to prepare properly.

I have built three companies, in manufacturing, services and, most recently, artificial intelligence. After working in venture capital and private equity at iNovia, I launched Optionality for entrepreneurs like us: those who want greater clarity and control over the transfer of their business.

I had seen the same mistake repeatedly, both in others and in myself: confusing “being ready to sell” with “having a buyer.” These are two very different things. A successful transfer does not begin when an offer arrives. It begins years earlier and rests on three distinct areas of preparation that do not progress at the same pace.

Step 1: Build Value

Every business owner’s first question is simple: how much is my company worth? The answer, however, is not.

You often hear that a business is “worth five or six times its profit.” It is probably one of the most misleading statements in business transfers. Not because it is necessarily wrong, but because it is incomplete. Your business does not have a single multiple. It has a range, and that range depends largely on the risk perceived by the buyer.

A buyer typically builds a valuation in three layers :

Financial mechanics : Can the business support debt and generate an acceptable return?

: Can the business support debt and generate an acceptable return? The market : What do comparable transactions in the sector reveal?

: What do comparable transactions in the sector reveal? Risk : This is often where the outcome is decided. Heavy reliance on the owner can reduce the valuation by an entire multiple. The same is true of customer concentration. Conversely, recurring and predictable revenue can command a premium.

The multiple itself is only the most visible part of the story.

What truly matters lies behind it : the terms of the deal. The cash portion, a vendor take-back, an earn-out, a share exchange or an equity rollover. Two offers based on the same headline multiple can produce radically different outcomes once the money is actually in hand. That is where the real value of a deal is determined.

It is also worth noting that the pool of potential acquirers has never been broader: strategic buyers, financial buyers, inpidual buyers, search funds, Québec-based, Canadian and international private equity funds, as well as family members or employees. Each evaluates your business differently and may assign it a different value. Your options are broader than you may think.

This is what I call the Rule of ONE, the silent enemy of value. One large client generating most of the revenue. One key supplier with no alternative. One flagship product. Or, most often, a business that depends entirely on its founder. From your perspective, it may be a model that works. For a buyer, it is a risk that drives down the price. They are not buying today’s profits; they are buying confidence in tomorrow’s profits.

The lesson : value is built, not discovered at the negotiating table. Every risk you reduce before a sale means one less discount and, in some cases, an entire multiple gained.

Step 2 : Make the Business Transferable

Understanding the value of your business is one thing. Making it truly transferable is another. This second step turns a strong company into an asset that someone can acquire with confidence.

The central question is simple: can your business operate without you? If clients buy because they trust you personally, and if key relationships, important decisions and strategic knowledge all depend on you, the business loses part of its value the moment you step away.

A buyer is left asking one question: am I buying a business or a job?

The good news is that transferability can be built. It requires an autonomous management team, documented processes, relationships that belong to the company rather than to one inpidual, and clean, up-to-date financial statements. Giving key employees a stake in what comes after the transaction can also be decisive: buyers pay for teams that stay, not teams that leave with the owner.

This is also where rigorous legal and tax planning becomes critical. Ownership structure, shareholders’ agreements, intellectual property and key contracts all need to withstand close examination.

A serious buyer, and especially their advisors, will scrutinize these elements during due diligence. A business with strong legal and documentary foundations can move through this process smoothly. A poorly prepared business loses time, momentum and, often, part of its value.

Preparing your business therefore involves much more than improving its financial performance. It means building an asset that can stand on its own and whose value holds up under scrutiny.

Step 3 : Prepare the Owner

This is the step almost no one talks about, yet it is often the most difficult. A business can be prepared for sale in 18 to 24 months. Preparing the owner may take years.

The statistic is striking: according to the Exit Planning Institute, 75 per cent of business owners regret selling their business within twelve months. Rarely because of the price. More often because they were not personally ready.

This preparation involves two exercises:

The first is financial and tax-related : Beyond the headline price, how much will you actually keep once the transaction closes, after taxes, fees and the working capital left in the business? Will that amount be enough to fund the life you want afterward? Discovering a gap today, while you still have years to close it, is a gift. Discovering it at the negotiating table is a disaster.

: Beyond the headline price, how much will you actually keep once the transaction closes, after taxes, fees and the working capital left in the business? Will that amount be enough to fund the life you want afterward? Discovering a gap today, while you still have years to close it, is a gift. Discovering it at the negotiating table is a disaster. The second is personal : For years, your business has helped answer the question “Who am I?” The day you sell it, that answer leaves with it. Owners who navigate this transition successfully have one thing in common: before signing, they already had a sense of what came next. Not every detail, but a clear direction to move toward.

Three Clocks That Never Move in Sync

Value, the business and the owner: these three areas of preparation move at different speeds and never align perfectly. That is precisely why you need to start early, ideally when you have no immediate reason to sell. The best time to prepare a transfer is when nothing is forcing you to do so.

You cannot control the market. You can influence the value of your business. But your level of preparation is entirely within your control.

To find out where you stand on these three fronts, Optionality offers a free online assessment that measures your readiness and identifies the work that truly needs to be done. It is an honest starting point for turning an intention to transfer into a successful transition : exit.optionality.ai.

This perspective is part of our comprehensive series, “Demystifying Business Sale Transactions: A Step-by-Step Guide for Entrepreneurs”. It brings complementary perspectives on business succession and business transfers, providing insight into the challenges faced by sellers and buyers, as well as the key factors for a successful transition.