14 November 2024

Crowe Master Series - Beedie's CFO Mason Bennett: Who Is Beedie Group? (Video)

Launching Crowe Master Series: Exclusive interviews with visionary C-suite leaders.
Crowe MacKay has partnered with visionary C-suite leaders whose companies exemplify success through smart growth, innovation, and boldness.

We look forward to sharing our videos with you. Today, we start with Mason Bennett, CFO of Beedie, one of Canada's largest real estate and construction companies.

Over the next few weeks, Crowe MacKay will share powerful insights into talent attraction and retention, bold decision-making, and AI's transformative role in reshaping the real estate and construction industry with the fantastic help of Mason at Beedie.

