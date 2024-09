Calgary is a big city with a small town mentality, people want to help each other in this community. Megan Zimmerman, Senior Director, Business Development at Calgary Economic Development...

BD&P is a full-service boutique law firm headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Our approximately 120 lawyers are bright, deeply talented legal minds who work on a broad spectrum of corporate and litigation matters, sitting across the table from national and international firms. Our clients live a variety of sectors, including energy, renewables, agribusiness, technology and life sciences. We are not just legal advisors, we are true partners. We've been called unconventional, and we think that makes us better partners to our clients for now — and for the future.

Calgary is a big city with a small town mentality, people want to help each other in this community. Megan Zimmerman, Senior Director, Business Development at Calgary Economic Development, shares what is unique about working in Calgary.

