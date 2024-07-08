Summer is officially here! While entrepreneurs genuinely don't differentiate between summer and winter, you might find yourself by a pool on a hot day or maybe even a few days off. As you think about where your business is at and where you want to go, consider the MT❯Ventures summer reading list. At MT❯Ventures, we believe there are few things better for your business than celebrating your successes, reflecting on your failures, and identifying new areas for growth.

We have curated a reading list of some of our favorites. We hope you'll find these to be practical resources that will help you become a better leader, effective negotiator, and a more resilient entrepreneur.

1. Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well

By: Amy Edmonson

Every entrepreneur knows that failure is a part of the journey. To kick off our reading list, we have an instructive and engaging guide that explores the art of failing well.

Drawing on many years of research, Dr. Edmonson rejects the notion that all failures are created equal. Instead, she identifies three archetypes of failure and provides practical guidance on distinguishing between them. She suggests that by mastering this distinction, entrepreneurs can learn how to minimize detrimental failures and leverage the missteps that foster personal and professional growth.

We recommend this book to all entrepreneurs, as it outlines the essential skills they need to navigate challenges with a growth mindset.

2. Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on it

By: Chris Voss

Drawing on his experiences negotiating with international criminals, former FBI hostage negotiator, Chris Voss distills nine principles that are essential for effective negotiation. He outlines several tactical maneuvers and ways to improve emotional intelligence, giving readers an in-depth understanding of what it means to be a master negotiator.

From deal-making to team management, mastering the art of negotiation is a crucial skill for entrepreneurs. Voss' practical strategies allow entrepreneurs to enter negotiations with confidence, and leave with favorable results.

3.The Culture Map: Breaking Through the Invisible Boundaries of Global Business

By: Erin Meyer

In The Culture Map, Professor Erin Meyer presents a practical model for decoding how cultural differences impact international business interactions. With thoughtful analysis and actionable strategies, Professor Meyer equips readers with the tools they need to navigate cultural differences in today's globalized business environment.

This book helps entrepreneurs move past issues of cultural clash, and towards cross-cultural harmony and understanding. It is an indispensable resource for entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business abroad.

4. Founder vs Investor: The Honest Truth About Venture Capital from Startup to IPO

By: Elizabeth Zalman and Jerry Neuman

In Founder vs Investor, entrepreneurs are given a candid exploration of the tumultuous relationship between startup founders and investors.

Written by Elizabeth Zalman, a founder, and Jerry Neumann, an investor, this book delves into the chaotic realities behind iconic tech companies' early days. It exposes the ongoing tension between entrepreneurial vision and financial backing.

At the same time, Zalman and Neumann provide unique, actionable strategies on navigating the complexities of building and scaling high-growth startups. For this reason, it is a must-read for founders and investors alike.

5. Burned: How Business Owners Can Overcome Burnout and Fuel Success

By: Julie Bee

The last book on our list, Burned, is a step-by-step guide for business owners to prevent, tackle, and address every stage of burnout.

Julie Bee draws on over 15 years of experience as a business owner, addressing the pervasive issue of burnout in the entrepreneurial community. She helps readers identify the three types and two cycles of burnout, and implement actionable solutions, especially when traditional breaks are not feasible.

Much like failure, burnout is a reality for most entrepreneurs. With Bee's strategies, entrepreneurs will not only overcome burnout, but harness it as a catalyst for growth.

These books offer essential insights and practical wisdom for entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. As you identify areas where your business can improve, and need smart and tailored advice, reach out to us. It is our mission to help you build a strong and innovative startup.

