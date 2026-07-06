Immigration Update: Ontario Launches Major Redesign Of The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program

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Ontario has introduced the first phase of a significant redesign of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), marking one of the province's most substantial immigration reforms in recent years.

Effective June 26, 2026, amendments to Ontario Regulation 422/17 under the Ontario Immigration Act, 2015, have come into force. The changes replace the existing eight OINP streams with a single Ontario Workforce Priority Stream and introduce new eligibility requirements, enhanced compliance measures, and greater flexibility for employers in rural communities.

The new Expression of Interest (EOI) system is expected to open later this summer.

Key changes

The redesign is intended to:

streamline pathways to permanent residence for individuals with arranged employment in Ontario

support employers in retaining skilled workers in occupations experiencing labour shortages

strengthen program integrity through higher language and education standards and enhanced compliance measures

improve access for employers in rural and northern communities by introducing lower business revenue thresholds

Ontario Workforce Priority Stream

The new Ontario Workforce Priority Stream will include pathways for applicants across all National Occupational Classification (NOC) Training, Education, Experience and Responsibilities (TEER) categories, as well as a dedicated pathway for eligible self-employed physicians.

TEER 0–3 pathway

Applicants with a permanent, full-time job offer in Ontario may qualify if they meet applicable work experience, education, and language requirements, including:

qualifying Canadian work experience with the employer or within the occupation

minimum language proficiency of Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 6, or CLB 5 for certain occupations

a post-secondary degree or diploma

Certain licensed occupations may qualify under modified eligibility criteria.

Self-employed physicians

Eligible physicians may apply without a job offer if they:

are members in good standing with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario

hold an eligible certificate of registration

are authorized to bill through the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP)

TEER 4–5 pathway

Applicants with a permanent, full-time job offer in TEER 4 or 5 occupations must generally demonstrate:

at least nine months of qualifying work experience with the employer during the previous two years

minimum language proficiency of CLB 4

a Canadian secondary school diploma or equivalent

wages meeting the applicable median wage for the occupation

Impact on existing applications

The current EOI system has closed while Ontario transitions to the redesigned program.

No additional invitations will be issued under the former OINP streams. Existing EOIs and job offers that have not resulted in an invitation to apply will be withdrawn automatically over the coming weeks. Affected applicants, employers, and authorized representatives will receive direct notification from the province.

Applications already submitted following an invitation under the former streams will continue to be assessed under the eligibility criteria that were in effect at the time of submission.

Once the Employer Portal reopens, employers will not need to create a new employer account. However, they will be required to submit a new job offer and obtain approval for the employment position before a candidate can register a new EOI under the Ontario Workforce Priority Stream.

Closed OINP streams

As part of the redesign, Ontario has permanently closed the following streams:

Employer Job Offer, Foreign Worker

Employer Job Offer, International Student

Employer Job Offer, In-Demand Skills

Master's Graduate

PhD Graduate

Express Entry Human Capital Priorities

Express Entry French-Speaking Skilled Worker

Express Entry Skilled Trades

Enhanced compliance measures

The regulatory amendments also strengthen the province's compliance and enforcement framework by:

reducing the response period for Notices of Intent to Issue an Administrative Monetary Penalty or Ban Order from 60 days to 30 days

permitting notices to be delivered electronically, by mail, or in person, with deemed delivery provisions to facilitate more efficient enforcement

These changes form part of Ontario's broader efforts to strengthen program integrity and address non-compliance.

What this means for employers

Employers relying on the OINP to recruit and retain foreign workers should prepare for a transition period before the new EOI system opens.

Organizations with employees who were planning to apply under the previous streams should review their immigration strategies to determine whether they meet the requirements of the new Ontario Workforce Priority Stream.

Employers should also be aware that previously registered job offers cannot be reused under the new program. New job offers and employment position approvals will be required once the Employer Portal reopens.

Although the redesign introduces higher eligibility thresholds for many applicants, it also expands access by creating pathways across all TEER occupations and providing greater flexibility for employers operating in rural communities.

More information related to the announcement can be found here.

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