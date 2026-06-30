Starting A Nonprofit In Saskatchewan? Federal Or Provincial – It Is More Complicated Than You Think

So, you have a great idea. Maybe it is a community sports association, a charitable foundation, a cultural organization, or a group dedicated to a cause you care deeply about. You want to make it official, incorporate it as a nonprofit, and you have started doing a bit of research online.

And then you hit the question that stops most people in their tracks: Do I incorporate federally or provincially?

It seems like it should have a simple answer – it does not.

Two Different Laws. Two Different Processes.

In Canada, nonprofits can be incorporated under federal legislation, the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act, or under provincial legislation, which in Saskatchewan means The Non-profit Corporations Act, 1995. These are entirely separate legal regimes, with different rules around governance, membership, directors, recordkeeping, and reporting obligations.

The differences are not just administrative. They can affect how your organization is structured, how decisions get made, what your obligations are going forward, and how much flexibility you will have as your organization grows or changes.

Choosing the wrong framework for your situation is not the end of the world but it could create headaches down the road that are time-consuming and expensive to fix.

Here Is the Part Most People Get Wrong

One of the most common misconceptions we see is this: people assume that if they incorporate federally, they are covered across Canada – including in Saskatchewan – and that there is nothing else they need to do at the provincial level.

That is not how it works.

A federally incorporated nonprofit that carries on activities in Saskatchewan is generally required to also register extra-provincially in Saskatchewan. That is a separate registration, with its own requirements, fees, and ongoing obligations. Skipping this step does not make the requirement go away – it just means your organization may be operating out of compliance with provincial law without even knowing it.

This is one of the most frequent mistakes we see when clients come to us after trying to navigate the incorporation process on their own.

And That Is Just the Beginning

Beyond the federal versus provincial question and the extra-provincial registration issue, there are layers of additional complexity that most people are not aware of when they start this process:

Whether your nonprofit intends to apply for charitable status with the Canada Revenue Agency, and how your corporate structure can either support or complicate that application

What your constituting documents (your articles and bylaws) need to say, and why getting this wrong at the start can create real problems later

Director eligibility, residency requirements, and liability protections

Member versus non-member structures, and which one fits your organization

Ongoing annual filing obligations at both the federal and provincial levels

What happens if your organization’s activities expand, or if you eventually want to dissolve or amalgamate

None of these questions has a one-size-fits-all answer. The right approach depends on what your organization does, who it serves, where it operates, and what your long-term goals are.

Why It Is Worth Getting Help

The DIY approach may be tempting. There are online incorporation services that make it look straightforward. But incorporating a nonprofit is not like filling out a form – it is laying the legal foundation for everything your organization will do. Getting it right from the start protects your organization, the people who run it, and the people it is meant to serve.

At McKercher LLP, we help individuals and groups navigate the nonprofit incorporation process from start to finish. We will ask you the right questions, explain your options in plain language, and make sure your organization is properly set up federally, provincially, or both so you can focus on the work that actually matters to you.

If you are thinking about starting a nonprofit in Saskatchewan, we would love to talk. Reach out to us to set up a consultation.

This Is Where Good Legal Advice Pays for Itself

This process is not simple, but it is traversable – with the right guidance.

At McKercher LLP, we work with nonprofit organizations at every stage, from initial incorporation through to charitable registration and ongoing compliance. We will review where you are starting from, identify any structural issues that need to be addressed, help you put together an application that accurately and compellingly represents what your organization does, and make sure you understand your obligations once registration is granted.