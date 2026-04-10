CRA Reassessment | What Happens Next

A CRA Notice of Reassessment sets out the Agency's position and the amount now assessed. The immediate question is what happens next.

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A CRA Notice of Reassessment sets out the Agency's position and the amount now assessed. The immediate question is what happens next.

Most teams treat what follows as a visible problem: the amount assessed, the deadline, and the filing that now has to be made. Those elements create urgency. They do not determine the outcome.

What determines the outcome sits elsewhere: how the team interprets the reassessment, whether the existing framing carries forward, who controls the response, and what the team places on the record before the dispute hardens.

At this point, the company makes three decisions at the same time:

what the reassessment actually is

how the company will respond

who will control that response

These decisions form the dispute.

Some reassessments reflect mechanical issues. Others reflect how the Agency has characterized transactions, relationships, and their meaning under the Act. That distinction matters in files involving acquisitions, financing structures, and cross-border positions. If the team does not separate those situations at the outset, the response can appear coherent and still carry the dispute forward on the wrong frame.

That is where the visible and governing constraints begin to separate.

The visible constraints are straightforward: the reassessment, the deadline, and the filing that will follow.

The constraints that shape the outcome are less visible. How the audit framing carries into the objection. Whether the approach holds as the file moves across stages and institutions. Who controls the strategy as those transitions occur.

Other constraints sit within the file itself. How the team characterizes the issue at the outset. What the team places on the record and what it leaves out. How early decisions shape how later positions are received and judged.

The team does not usually name these constraints at this stage. They are already in motion.

The default path treats the objection as a continuation of the audit. The same advisors remain in place. The same framing carries forward. The same assumptions move with it. That path is familiar. It also fixes those assumptions into the dispute before the company determines whether they are correct.

The objection is not only a filing requirement. It is the point at which the team places part of its response on the record:

which issues the team advances

how the team frames those issues

what the team includes and what it leaves out

That record becomes the reference point for what follows.

Appeals reviews the file within that frame. If the matter proceeds, the court relies on the record the parties have established.

At each stage, the range of what the team can change narrows.

The reassessment does not conclude the audit. It marks the point at which the visible issue and the governing constraints begin to diverge.

The practical question is not only how the team responds to the reassessment. It is whether what the reassessment does not show has been understood, or is already being carried forward, whether the current framing should carry forward, and who is positioned to decide that before the dispute becomes harder to move.

Those decisions will define the dispute more than the number itself.

After the objection is filed, those boundaries are harder to revisit.

The window to define them is now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.