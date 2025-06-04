Unlocking NetSuite's Full Potential For Tech Company Financial Leadership

As company operations naturally evolve with growth, technology processes can become misaligned and create operational challenges and business disruptions. By initiating an optimization project, companies can address issues and align technology processes with new demands, creating a scalable platform for sustained success.

Overview

As company operations naturally evolve with growth, technology processes can become misaligned and create operational challenges and business disruptions. By initiating an optimization project, companies can address issues and align technology processes with new demands, creating a scalable platform for sustained success.

Background

A rapidly growing technology company based in Georgia was experiencing significant operational inefficiencies and system instability within their NetSuite environment. Over the years, continual enhancements and direct developments in the production environment had resulted in frequent system disruptions, affecting financial reporting, operational workflows and overall business performance.

Seeking to stabilize and optimize their enterprise resource planning system, the company's chief financial officer engaged RSM US LLP for a comprehensive NetSuite assessment.

Project

The NetSuite assessment focused on several specific challenges faced by the company's finance leadership, including:

System instability and change management complexities