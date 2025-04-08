ARTICLE
8 April 2025

A Practical Update On Reporting Under Canada's Supply Chain Reporting Law (Video)

Hear directly from two of the driving forces behind Canada's landmark supply chain reporting law— Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne and the Hon. John McKay, M.P. —both who played...
Hear directly from two of the driving forces behind Canada's landmark supply chain reporting law— Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne and the Hon. John McKay, M.P. —both who played a foundational role in introducing and advancing Bill S-211 through Parliament.

Over the course of this webinar, you will gain valuable insights into the background, intent, and implications of the legislation, and discover practical guidance to help your organization understand and meet its reporting obligations.

Guest speakers

Julie Miville-Dechêne
Senator
Quebec - Inkerman

Hon. John McKay, M.P.
Member of Parliament,
Scarborough-Guildwood

