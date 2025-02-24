Blakes UpRound™: February 2025

In this Edition

The venture debt market continues to expand and play a prominent role in the Canadian venture capital market.

Canadian retail trends from 2024, recent developments in tariffs for 2025, updates on cybersecurity and AI, and other need-to-know topics.

The venture market seemed to recover in 2024, but at what cost?

Market Insights

Key Features to Watch for in Venture Debt — Venture debt plays a prominent role in the Canadian venture capital market, and the size of the venture debt market continues to expand. According to the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association's year-end market report, the Canadian venture debt market totalled C$881-million, exceeding 2023 levels by 99%. Despite a slowdown in 2023 compared to 2022, partly due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the recovery of venture debt financing in 2024 signals that venture debt remains a crucial financing option for Canadian startups facing fundraising challenges.

Read more in our new Blakes Bulletin: Key Features to Watch for in Venture Debt.

Legal Update

Deal Monitor

Data sourced from PitchBook.

For the year 2024, early-stage deal value comprised 30% of total deals, while later-stage deal value comprised 32% of total deals. Growth Equity deals saw the largest share of deal value for 2024, comprising 38% of total deals.

IT investments continued to be the most active industry in 2024, comprising nearly half of the top 20 deals and 35% of total deals. Healthcare investments, which had been slow in the first half of 2024, picked up in the second half nearly doubling their value to end the year. Most other industries saw an increase in deal value from Q2 to Q4, including Consumer Products & Services, Energy, Financial Services, and Materials and Resources. Commercial Products & Services, however, saw a slight decrease in deal value, dropping from US$612-million in June of 2024 to US$610-million to end the year.

Among the largest transactions was British Columbia-based Clio's US$900-million funding led by OMERS Growth Equity, New Enterprise Associates, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and T. Rowe Price Group. The funds were used to expand the multi-product platform, including further investments in its rapidly growing AI portfolio and integrated legal payments.

Other notable transactions in 2024 include Tenstorrent's US$700-million Series D1 funding led by Samsung Catalyst Fund, Protagonist, Samsung Venture Investment, AFW Partners and Samsung Securities; Cohere's US$500-million Series D funding led by Public Sector Pension Investment Board; and Waabi's US$200-million Series B funding led by Uber and Khosla Ventures.





As forecasted in previous editions, the volume of venture deals bounced back in 2024, seeing the highest deal count since 2021. It should be noted, however, that the total dollar value of deals year over year continues to decrease, and was the lowest it has been since 2020.

