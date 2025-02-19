In-House Sentiment Survey 2025 – In Association With The Lawyer

At the back end of 2024, The Lawyer, in association with Gowling WLG, conducted an online survey of in-house legal teams as a continuation of its historical In-House Sentiment Survey.

The survey results contain both partial and fully complete responses ranging from a base size of to approximately 100 people spread across a range of different industries.

In addition to the online survey key themes in the research are explored during a series of telephone interviews with the same audience.

The research covers several different subject areas relevant to in-house counsel:

Time management & career planning

Composition and structure of the legal team

Working culture

Current and planned spend on external counsel

Use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI)

Merger and acquisition activity

Download the full report exploring all the findings

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

