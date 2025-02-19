ARTICLE
19 February 2025

In-House Sentiment Survey 2025 – In Association With The Lawyer

At the back end of 2024, The Lawyer, in association with Gowling WLG, conducted an online survey of in-house legal teams as a continuation of its historical In-House Sentiment Survey.
At the back end of 2024, The Lawyer, in association with Gowling WLG, conducted an online survey of in-house legal teams as a continuation of its historical In-House Sentiment Survey.

The survey results contain both partial and fully complete responses ranging from a base size of to approximately 100 people spread across a range of different industries.

In addition to the online survey key themes in the research are explored during a series of telephone interviews with the same audience.

The research covers several different subject areas relevant to in-house counsel:

  • Time management & career planning
  • Composition and structure of the legal team
  • Working culture
  • Current and planned spend on external counsel
  • Use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI)
  • Merger and acquisition activity

