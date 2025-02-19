In-House Sentiment Survey 2025 – In Association With The Lawyer

At the back end of 2024, The Lawyer, in association with Gowling WLG, conducted an online survey of in-house legal teams as a continuation of its historical In-House Sentiment Survey.
The survey results contain both partial and fully complete responses ranging from a base size of to approximately 100 people spread across a range of different industries.
In addition to the online survey key themes in the research are explored during a series of telephone interviews with the same audience.
The research covers several different subject areas relevant to in-house counsel:
- Time management & career planning
- Composition and structure of the legal team
- Working culture
- Current and planned spend on external counsel
- Use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI)
- Merger and acquisition activity
Download the full report exploring all the findings
Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.