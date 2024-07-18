Top 5 Movies To Revive Your Creativity And Focus On Your Business

At MT❯Ventures, we recognize the challenges of managing a growing business and we know that even entrepreneurs have creativity blocks that can pose significant obstacles. Inspiration, however, often comes from unexpected places, including the magic of the big screen. To help you overcome these hurdles, we've curated a list of five movies that are not only entertaining but also designed to rekindle your creativity, bolster your resilience, and reignite your entrepreneurial spirit.

1. The Intern (2015)

Age is just a number, and "The Intern" proves it. Robert De Niro plays a 70-year-old widower who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion startup. The film celebrates the generational exchange of skills, norms and perspectives. As a business owner, it encourages diverse insights and attitudes, with a focus on fostering a workplace where experience and innovation collaborate harmoniously. It's a heartwarming story about (reverse) mentorship, adaptation, and the importance of open mindedness in business.

2. The Founder (2016)

The story of Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, and his journey to creating the fast-food empire McDonald's, is a compelling tale of ambition, persistence, and a unique spin on entrepreneurial spirit. "The Founder" looks into the ethics of business and the drive it takes to succeed, highlighting the importance of vision and the sometimes ruthless nature of growth. It's a cautionary tale that should pose as a reminder to business owners to maintain integrity while pursuing their dreams.

3. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

This fashionable film is more than just a tour through the world of fashion; it's a testament to work ethic and personal brand building. Anne Hathaway who plays Andy Sachs, lands a job that "a million girls would kill for," working for the notoriously demanding editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly. The movie teaches the importance of resilience, adaptability, and hard work. It also serves as a reminder of how crucial it is to follow your own path, specifically one that aligns with your values and visions for the future.

4. Joy (2014)

Jennifer Lawrence plays Joy Mangano, a struggling single mother who becomes a self-made millionaire by inventing the Miracle Mop. "Joy" is a testament to the power of persistence and believing in your product. For entrepreneurs facing product development challenges or fighting to keep their vision alive, this movie delivers a powerful message about overcoming obstacles, the importance of innovation and how important determination truly is.

5. Chef (2014)

Jon Favreau's character, a chef who starts a food truck business after losing his restaurant job, illustrates the power of returning to your passion and how risk-taking is sometimes necessary. This movie is a celebration of creative freedom, the joy of crafting something with love, and the bonds built through business. It encourages entrepreneurs to remember why they started their journey and to find joy in the process, even when things are going awry.

Each of these films offers more than just a story; they provide valuable lessons in creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit. "The Intern", "The Founder", "The Devil Wears Prada", "Joy", and "Chef" each deliver compelling narratives that remind us why we embarked on the entrepreneurial path. So, grab some popcorn, hit play, and enjoy!

