Am I An Employee Or An Independent Contractor In Canada? Key Legal Differences

The answer is more important than most people realize. It can determine whether you are entitled to severance pay, legal protections, and compensation when your work ends.

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The answer is more important than most people realize. It can determine whether you are entitled to severance pay, legal protections, and compensation when your work ends.

Despite what a contract may say, Canadian courts are clear:

Your legal status depends on the reality of the relationship, not the label.

Why this Distinction Matters

The difference between an employee and an independent contractor is not just technical, it has real consequences.

Employees are generally entitled to notice of termination, statutory protections, and employer-supported benefits. Independent contractors, by contrast, typically operate as separate businessesor otherwise as a clearly distinct non-employed entity operating exclusively under an independent contractor agreement, and assume their own risk.

Where confusion arises is when a worker is labelled a contractor but functions like an employee. This is known as misclassification, and it is a growing source of disputes across Canada.

How do you Know if You are an Employee or an Independent Contractor?

This is one of the most common legal questions:

How do courts determine if someone is an employee or an independent contractor in Canada?

Courts look at the full working relationship, not just the contract. Some of the key considerations include the level of control over the work, whether the worker operates independently, whether there is real financial risk or opportunity for profit, and limitations on the worker performing other work.

In practical terms, someone whose work is tightly managed by the company for which they are performing work, works exclusively for one company, and is integrated into operations may legally be an employee, even if their agreement says otherwise.

A Critical but Overlooked Category: Dependent Contractors

Canadian law also recognizes dependent contractors—a category that often surprises both workers and businesses.

These individuals may appear independent on paper but rely heavily on a single client for income. As a result, they may be entitled to reasonable notice of termination, similar to employees.

This is often where legal claims arise, particularly in long-term or exclusive working relationships.

Can Independent Contractors get Severance in Canada?

The answer is yes—if the law determines that the individual is actually an employee or dependent contractor based on the reality of the relationship.

This is why proper classification matters most at the end of the relationship, when rights and obligations are tested.

Why Misclassification Creates Risk

Misclassification can have serious consequences for both sides. Businesses may face unexpected liability, while workers may miss out on compensation they are legally entitled to.

Importantly, relationships evolve. Someone who began as an independent contractor may, over time, become economically dependent or integrated into the business.

Courts will assess the relationship as it exists—not as it was originally described.

Getting it Right from the Start

Whether you are an employer structuring a working relationship or an individual unsure of your rights, clarity is essential.

Early legal guidance can prevent costly disputes and ensure that expectations align with legal reality.

Final Takeaway

In Canadian employment law, what matters is not what you are called—but how you work.

Understanding whether you are truly an employee or an independent contractor can be a determining factor in whether you possess certain rights in respect of the work you are performing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.